Linda’s increases prices on select pastries

News

FILE PHOTO: Linda’s Bakery, Park Street, Port of Spain.

Linda’s Bakery has introduced that it’ll elevate the worth of “select pastries” by $1 because of National Flour Mills’ (NFM) second enhance within the value of flour earlier this 12 months.

Although it didn’t establish which pastries would enhance in value, Linda’s mentioned in a media launch it has been confronted with elevated pricing stress because the second flour value rise.

“Linda’s has engaged with its core stakeholders over the last several weeks in order to determine how best to navigate the environment with as little burden (as possible) on consumers,” the discharge mentioned.

See additionally

It added that since NFM had introduced there can be no additional value will increase for the 12 months, owing to latest decreases within the value of wheat, Linda’s will preserve present costs on all its bread merchandise.

In June NFM introduced a 33 per cent enhance within the wholesale value of flour, with a prompt enhance within the retail value of 28 per cent. In a launch NFM mentioned the rise would imply a hike within the value of a two-kilo bag of Ibis flour of $4.16, from $14.77 to $18.93.