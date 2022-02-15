Lindell strongly denies endorsing “RINO” Renacci in Ohio governor race

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has vehemently denied endorsing former Republican Congressman Jim Renacci’s Ohio gubernatorial marketing campaign.

On Friday, Renacci’s marketing campaign issued a press launch saying that Lindell had “entered the Ohio Political Scene this week” by “endorsing Jim Renacci” in his quest to unseat present Republican Governor Mike DeWine, whom the marketing campaign described as a “RINO,” or “Republican in name only.” However, the endorsement was thrown into doubt inside hours, with Lindell issuing a denial throughout a Facebook Live video session.

Lindell instructed Newsweek that there is “no way” he can be backing Renacci after discovering that the endorsement press launch was nonetheless on the Ohio Republican’s marketing campaign web site on Monday night.

Lindell stated that he had mentioned a doable endorsement with Renacci’s working mate Joe Knopp earlier than the announcement was made however instructed him to attend till he may meet with Renacci to make certain that the gubernatorial candidate believed in unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump.

“Now, for sure I will not be endorsing them at all, so thank you for getting me aware of that, that’s very upsetting,” Lindell stated after being directed to the part of Renacci’s web site that included the press launch. “There’s no way I’m going to endorse him now because this is still up on his website. And they were told straight up that I had to meet them.”

Lindell conceded that he might have instructed Knopp to go forward with an endorsement earlier than altering his thoughts and demanding that they first meet in individual throughout an upcoming occasion in Ohio.

“Maybe when we were talking I said, ‘go ahead and post, Joe, I trust you,’ I do remember saying that,” Lindell stated. “[Then] I said ‘let’s wait’… because I asked Joe about how he felt about the 2020 election … And he said, ‘well, he’s all for election integrity.’ It just sounded weak, so I said no, tell him I want to meet him first.”

Lindell stated he was getting “all kinds of emails and texts from people that are saying ‘why are you endorsing this guy when he thinks that anybody that thinks the election was stolen was all make believe’ … he believes that there was no election [fraud].”

“There’s no way I’m going to endorse this guy for governor if he doesn’t even believe the election was stolen,” stated Lindell.

A report from The Cincinnati Enquirer identified that Cincinnati-area chemist Douglas Frank, a fellow supporter of 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories, despatched Lindell a sequence of texts expressing issues that he would endorse “an establishment RINO who has been calling you a nutjob for over a year” simply after the supposed endorsement was introduced.

“Tell them I am not endorsing him !!!!” Lindell replied, in response to a screenshot shared to Facebook by Frank. “I am not endorsing him Tell everyone that is fake news !!!!”

The press release posted to Renacci’s marketing campaign web site, which was taken offline shortly after Lindell spoke to Newsweek, touted the MyPillow CEO’s allegiance to Trump and adherence to “the MAGA agenda.”

“I am glad to have the support and endorsement of a business leader like Mike Lindell, especially one who understands the importance of the MAGA agenda,” Renacci stated in a press release included within the launch.

“Mike Lindell continues to be a warrior for America,” added Knopp. “He was the most outspoken CEO supporting President Trump and now fully supporting Jim Renacci and I to return Ohio to a true conservative, Pro-Trump, Pro-life state.”

Lindell first addressed his purported endorsement publicly throughout a Facebook Live session hours after the discharge was put out. Lindell insisted that the endorsement had been “misconstrued” based mostly on him planning to attend an occasion in Ohio the place Renacci would even be current.

“No, the Jim Ren-e-sha endorsement in Ohio, I did not endorse him,” Lindell stated, mispronouncing Renacci’s title. “That is not true, there was a big misconstrue … What they did there, I’m speaking in Ohio. He is going to that event. People are doing this to me now.”

“People were misconstrued,” he added. “There was a lot of confusion. Somebody put it out there … So that is not true with Jim Ren-a-she or Ren-a-key endorsement, that is not true.”

Soon after Lindell’s endorsement denial, Renacci marketing campaign adviser Brad Parscale, an ex-Trump marketing campaign supervisor, indicated that the marketing campaign had been licensed to problem the endorsement and questioned whether or not Lindell was “an honorable man.”

Parscale posted to Facebook obvious display captures of textual content messages between Lindell and Knopp, one in all which seems to indicate Lindell telling Knopp, “Yes Joe for sure get the word out that you guys have my endorsement.”

“Well I thought Mike Lindell was an honorable man,” Parscale wrote alongside the display captures. “I was wrong. Giving your word to someone and then calling them a liar is the worst. Especially a friend.”

“Mike, sad to see what you have become,” he added. “This is what disgusts me, just pure self interest. This isn’t MAGA, this is self preservation. Just makes me fight harder and see the real fakes.”

When Newsweek identified the texts that Parscale had shared to Facebook on Monday, Lindell stated that there had been “confusion” over the alternate and that he and Knopp had spoken over the telephone in addition to textual content messages earlier than the announcement was made.

“The last message to Joe was, ‘Joe I’m not endorsing, if you said anything to Renacci, you tell him I have to meet him first. This has to stop if he doesn’t believe in that election [fraud],” stated Lindell. “So I go, ‘don’t post anything, I want to meet him first in Ohio.’ And that’s how we left it.”

“[Knopp] said, ‘Mike, I’ll make sure there’s nothing posted,” Lindell added. “And now I see this [press release] … This thing will be coming down.”

Renacci is one in all not less than three candidates difficult DeWine within the GOP main. Like Lindell, Trump has but to endorse any candidate.