Lindsey Jacobellis wins the U.S. its first gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

BEIJING — The fifth time is the appeal for U.S. snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis.

The 36-year-old gained her first gold on Wednesday in the course of the girls’s snowboard cross occasion on the Beijing Olympics — getting the U.S. its first gold on the Games. She can also be the oldest American lady to win a Winter Olympics gold medal.

The race was vindication for her disappointing loss on the 2006 Torino Olympics. As she approached the end line in that competitors, she celebrated early and worn out. Jacobellis misplaced her lead over Tanja Frieden of Switzerland and got here in second to win silver.

She did not medal on the Pyeongchang, Sochi, and the Vancouver Olympics.

But Jacobellis mentioned she would not have a look at this gold medal as redemption for Torino.

“I never thought of it that way. That was not in my mind. I wanted to just come here and compete,” she mentioned. “It would have been a nice, sweet thing, but I think if I had tried to spend [time on] the thought of redemption, then it’s taking away focus on the task at hand, and that’s not why I race.”

On Wednesday, Jacobellis maintained her focus and held off opponents Chloe Trespeuch, from France, and Meryeta Odine, from Canada.

In snowboard cross, 4 racers struggle their means down a winding course, bumping and clashing as they fly over jumps. Jacobellis began sturdy and by no means regarded again – simply crossing the road forward of Trespeuch, Odine, and Australia’s Belle Brockhoff.

Jacobellis, who’s 9 years older than her podiummate Tespeuch and 12 years older than bronze-medalist Odine, had her 36 years on the thoughts heading into the race.

“This feels incredible because this level that all the women are riding at is a lot higher than it was 16 years ago,” Jacobellis mentioned. “So I felt like I was a winner just that I made it into finals, because that’s been a challenge every time. “

Jacobellis’ win ends an uncommon five-day lengthy streak of no gold medals for the U.S. on the Winter Games.

In the final eight Winter Olympics it is taken, on common, 1.75 days for the U.S. to win its first gold.