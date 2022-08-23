‘Line in the sand’: Gawn says limits for on-field sledges are clear

They additionally enter the finals with final 12 months’s Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver each among the many Brownlow favourites. Oliver might scarcely be much less . “Nah, I don’t buy into it. It’s just not me. Doesn’t interest me [thinking about it],” Oliver mentioned. “I hate talking in front of people so I don’t really want it to happen. I don’t like it. Nah, Lachie Neale, Paddy Cripps, ‘Trac’ [Petracca]. I don’t know who wins it. Oh, no look it’s an honour to win one, but you don’t play football for those awards. At the moment I am more worried about the finals.” Demons midfielder Clayton Oliver is among the Brownlow favourites. Credit:Michael Willson/Getty Images Gawn mentioned the win over Fremantle in spherical 22 had been a turning level for his crew, and the Demons had rediscovered their ruthlessness since then.

“When we were sitting 9-0, 10-0 and people were talking about that perfect season, you just know these challenges are going to come – Collingwood [on] Queen’s Birthday, Sydney at the ’G – these games come and it’s about how we face that and we needed to find that ruthlessness. I think the Freo game personally was the turning point,” he mentioned. “We went over to hostile territory and against a side that had touched us up at the ’G not long before that game and we won by like 50-60 points playing some really good forward-half footy. That was post the Western Bulldogs loss which I really didn’t like, the Carlton game, Collingwood game looked good the way we wanted to play. In both those games we were off in the last quarters and lucky to get over the line against Carlton and then the Brisbane game capped it off. That’s that ruthless sort of edge.” Gawn refused to debate his latest assembly with Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy a couple of potential commerce to the Demons. Brodie Grundy met with the Demons a couple of potential commerce Credit:AFL Photos “When I casually saw Brodie walking down the street and we had a coffee? It was good,” Gawn mentioned, tongue in cheek.

Loading “At the moment I am worried about rucking with Luke Jackson. He still has a Melbourne jumper on and I am not going to entertain those conversations because I feel like I have got a chance to go somewhere pretty special with Luke this year. “I talk to Luke, but Luke plays his best footy when he just thinks about the game and right now, selfishly, I just want Luke to be playing his best footy to get us towards the pointy end.” Premiership key ahead Tom McDonald is able to return to the VFL from damage this week within the qualifying remaining as he makes a push to be match and again within the crew for the Demons’ finals marketing campaign after the bye. “I have never seen someone who knows his injuries better. If he thinks he is OK to go, which is what he is telling me – I have seen him when he has said he is not OK as well – [then he is OK to go],” Gawn mentioned.