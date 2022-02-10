Lines written by ‘naughty pupils’ among 18,000 ancient pottery fragments found in Egypt

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Archaeologists have uncovered over 18,000 items of pottery inscribed with particulars of life in ancient Egypt — together with strains written as punishment by badly behaved college students.

The 2,000-year-old fragments additionally included receipts, college texts, commerce data and lists of names, based on researchers at Germany’s University of Tübingen, which carried out the excavation.

The discoveries had been made on the web site of Athribis, an historical settlement constructed round 200 kilometers north of Luxor. Marked with ink utilizing reeds or hollowed sticks, the recovered pottery items, often known as “ostraca,” are the stays of jars or vessels that had been used as writing supplies.

Hundreds of tablets had been discovered with the identical image written on each back and front, which archaeologists consider to be proof of pupils being pressured to write down strains. Credit: Athribis-Project Tübingen

Around four-fifths of the fragments had been inscribed with Demotic, one of many three historical scripts featured on the Rosetta Stone. Greek, Arabic and Egyptian hieroglyphics had been among the many different scripts discovered on the ostraca.

Many of the pottery items originated from an historical college, based on the University of Tübingen Professor Christian Leitz, who led the excavations alongside a staff from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. “There are lists of months, numbers, arithmetic problems, grammar exercises and a ‘bird alphabet’ — each letter was assigned a bird whose name began with that letter,” Leitz stated in a press launch.

A toddler’s drawing was among the many 18,000 inscribed fragments discovered on the web site. Credit: Athribis-Project Tübingen

Hundreds of the pottery items additionally featured a single image repeated on each back and front, which archaeologists consider to be proof of “naughty pupils” being made to write down strains, the press launch added.

Other fragments included a toddler’s drawing of three human varieties, in addition to pictorial representations of gods, geometric figures and animals like scorpions and swallows.

The college stated it was “very rare to find such a large volume” of ostraca. An identical amount has solely been found as soon as earlier than, close to the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, researchers stated.

Researchers from the University of Tübingen and Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities have been excavating the traditional settlement of Athribis since 2003. Credit: Marcus Müller

Located close to the present-day metropolis of Sohag, on the west financial institution of the Nile, Athribis has been the topic of excavations for over 100 years. But extra intensive analysis on the 30-hectare web site started in 2003, when the University of Tübingen and Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities launched the Athribis Project

The investigation facilities on a temple that was constructed by the pharaoh Ptolemy XII and later embellished by successive Roman emperors. The temple has since been opened to guests, whereas the broader archeological web site accommodates the stays of a necropolis, quarries and a human settlement.

Top picture: An inscription detailing choices of cash, wine, castor oil, wheat and barley made to the goddess Repit.