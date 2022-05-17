Linklaters Indonesia adds corporate partner to association practice | linklaters, indonesia, corporate, widyawan partners, ma, teguh arwiko | FinanceAsia

UK-headquartered legislation agency, Linklaters, has announced the appointment of Teguh Arwiko as a accomplice throughout the company apply of its Indonesian affiliation agency, Widyawan Partners.

According to Indonesian legislation, international legislation corporations are usually not allowed to independently function in Indonesia, however could present authorized companies in partnership with native legislation corporations.

Arwiko’s appointment grew to become efficient May 9, and he’s primarily based in Jakarta the place he types the management staff alongside senior international authorized advisor, David Holme. The place is newly created and constitutes “an expansion of our Corporate practice in Indonesia, as we expect to see sustained growth in inbound MA activities into Indonesia,” a…