Linklaters sets up investment funds practice in Singapore | linklaters, investment funds, singapore | FinanceAsia

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham9 hours ago
28 Less than a minute


Linklaters has announced the institution of its an funding funds apply in Singapore, appointing Joel Seow as its first accomplice Soew’s appointment is efficient 17, a spokesperson advised FinanceAsia

Soew joins from US agency Morgan Lewis, the place he was a accomplice In earlier roles, he has suggested Asian shoppers on the institution of personal funding funds, with a specific give attention to non-public fairness funds, enterprise capital funds, actual property funds, infrastructure funds, hedge funds and particular conditions funds, the announcement mentioned

The agency didn’t reply to requests for remark in regards to the resolution to arrange an funding funds apply in Singapore right now

Linklaters additionally not too long ago introduced the


