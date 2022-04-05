Lion Bates soars late to the W Award, Kearney named in All-Australian side

Emma Kearney is interviewed on stage. Credit:AFL Photos/Getty Images Melbourne skipper Daisy Pearce has been named within the ahead line alongside teammate Tayla Harris, with Demons defender Libby Birch and ruck Lauren Pearce additionally making the ultimate squad. This is Pearce’s first choice as an All-Australian since 2018 and is the third time she has made the group. Adelaide midfielders Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard additionally made the aspect, with defender Sarah Allan and first-time All-Australian ahead Ashleigh Woodland becoming a member of them within the beginning 16. Woodland can also be accompanied by 4 different fellow debutants, together with vice-captain Hayley Miller of Fremantle, Brisbane Lions defender Natalie Grider and Bulldogs midfielder Kristy Lamb.

Lions winger Orla O’Dwyer additionally acquired her first choice and have become the primary Irish AFLW participant to make the All-Australian group. AFL Coaches’ Association Player of the Year Emily Bates was the third Lion within the aspect, which was chosen by a 10-person panel chaired by former Olympic swimmer, sports activities administrator and commentator Nicole Livingstone. The panel additionally included former North Melbourne males’s coach Brad Scott and ABC commentator Kelli Underwood. Emma Kearney Credit:AFL Photos by way of Getty Images All-Australian captain Kearney is joined by Kangaroo teammates Jasmine Garner on the interchange and Ash Riddell in midfield.

Richmond and Collingwood had been the one different AFLW golf equipment to have a number of gamers picked. Tigers midfielder Monique Conti was named on the interchange and ahead Katie Brennan was chosen at centre half-forward. Magpies defender Ruby Schleicher and midfielder Jaimee Lambert additionally made the ultimate minimize, with Schliecher the one one of many two within the beginning lineup. Carlton’s Kerryn Harrington additionally discovered a spot on the interchange for her third All-Australian choice. Seven gamers from final yr’s AFL Women’s All-Australian group returned to the aspect this season.

Meanwhile, Carlton midfielder Mimi Hill received the AFLW Rising Star award, beating Gold Coast Suns midfielder Charlie Rowbottom by one vote. Hill averaged 21.5 disposals this season after struggling a season-ending harm throughout her first season in 2021. The 20-year-old was nominated for the 2022 award in spherical 5 after accumulating 25 touches, 340 metres gained and 4 tackles in a loss to Adelaide. Mimi Hill. Credit:AFL Photos / Getty Images Behind Hill and Rowbottom was North Melbourne’s Mia King in third place, Geelong midfielder Georgie Prespakis in fourth and Melbourne key ahead Alyssa Bannan in fifth.

Rising Star Hill was additionally named within the 40-player AFLW All-Australian squad however was not named within the remaining group. In different information, Adelaide ruck Montana McKinnon will miss Saturday's grand remaining after failing in her enchantment in opposition to a one-match ban on the AFLW Tribunal on Tuesday night time. McKinnon did not overturn a suspension for tough conduct in opposition to Fremantle's Kiara Bowers final weekend. FULL BACKS

Ruby Schleicher, Collingwood

All-Australian 2021. 11 video games in 2022. Libby Birch, Melbourne

All-Australian 2020. 11 video games in 2022. HALF BACKS Natalie Grider, Brisbane Lions

First time All-Australian. 11 video games in 2022. Sarah Allan, Adelaide Crows

All Australian 2020 and 2021. 11 video games in 2022.

Emma Kearney, North Melbourne (C)

All-Australian 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. 10 video games in 2022. CENTRES: Orla O’Dwyer, Brisbane

First time All-Australian. 11 video games in 2022. Emily Bates, Brisbane

All-Australian 2017 and 2018. 12 video games in 2022. Anne Hatchard, Adelaide

All-Australian 2019 and 2020. 11 video games in 2022.

HALF FORWARD Hayley Miller, Fremantle (VC)

First time All-Australian. 12 video games in 2022. Katie Brennan, Richmond

All-Australian 2021. Nine video games performed in 2022. Daisy Pearce, Melbourne

All-Australian 2017 and 2018. 11 video games in 2022. FULL FORWARDS

Ashleigh Woodland, Adelaide Crows

First time All-Australian. 11 video games in 2022. Tayla Harris, Melbourne

All Australian 2017, 2018 ,and 2020. 11 video games in 2022. FOLLOWERS Lauren Pearce, Melbourne

All-Australian 2019. 11 video games in 2022. Ebony Marinoff, Adelaide Crows

All Australian 2017, 2019. 11 video games in 2022.

Ashleigh Riddell, North Melbourne

All Australian 2020. 11 video games in 2022. INTERCHANGE Jasmine Garner, North Melbourne

All Australian 2020. 11 video games in 2022. Jaimee Lambert, Collingwood

All-Australian 2020. 11 video games in 2022. Monique Conti, Richmond

All Australian 2019 and 2021. 10 video games in 2022.