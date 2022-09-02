Lion Wilmot thrives in AFL finals debut

Darcy Wilmot took a deep breath, relaxed his shoulders, ran in and kicked actually to attain a aim on AFL debut.

It’s what he did subsequent that exposed a bit concerning the 18-year-old and why Brisbane coach Chris Fagan trusted the untried defender in an elimination remaining at a sold-out Gabba.

The teenager roared, flexed after which ran to the bench revving the gang, nonetheless beaming when he sat subsequent to a grinning Lachie Neale.

That aim gave Brisbane the lead for the primary time in a contest that had 17 lead adjustments, the Lions ending two-point winners.

“As soon as I got that 50 (metre penalty that led to his goal) I was just trying to be so composed and be relaxed,” he informed AAP.

“As soon as that went in I thought I was in a dream.

“It was unreal. And the sound the gang made, it was wonderful.

“This is the best feeling I’ve had in my life … I’m speechless and I have cramps in my cheeks I’ve been smiling that much.”

Wilmot confirmed poise in defence and servicing his forwards when he discovered area and time, though a late fumble virtually price the Lions within the remaining quarter.

“I don’t know if it slipped out of my hands or he punched it out of my hands but I was spewing after that,” he stated.

Into the aspect for the suspended Noah Answerth, Wilmot could not play of their semi-final subsequent week however ensured he left his mark.

“I found myself thinking that, with Darcy, even if we lost tonight, we’ve found a player,” coach Chris Fagan stated.

“To make his debut, to come out and play like that and have some pretty good moments, speaks volumes for him.

“Hopefully he’ll be a Brisbane Lions participant for an extended, very long time.”