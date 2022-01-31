Lioness kills keeper in Iran zoo, escapes with male partner, roam around for hours

A lioness killed her keeper in Iran on Sunday as he was feeding her lunch, then escaped together with her male accomplice and prowled round a zoo earlier than being captured, media reported.

The official IRNA information company mentioned the 40-year-old sufferer, recognized solely by his household title, Esfandani, was placing meat by a feeding window when the 2 lions managed to open their cage.

Police and guards captured the couple a number of hours later on the zoo within the central metropolis of Arak, some some 200 kilometers (144 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.

Authorities are investigating the case. Such incidents are uncommon in Iran, and infrequently blamed on poor security measures and insufficient emergency service.

