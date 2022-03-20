Lions brains trust on how they turned tables on Munster: A ‘street fight’ with 146 tackles | Sport

Lions captain Burger Odendaal has hailed their defensive effort in a 23-21 URC win over Munster.

The Lions made 146 tackles and missed solely six – a formidable 96% deal with success fee.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen provides the win was not a cultured efficiency, however a “street fight”.

The Lions brains belief was understandably elated after they secured a stunning come-from-behind 23-21 win over Munster at Ellis Park on Saturday.

There have been ominous indicators when Munster raced to a 14-0 lead in as many minutes. The guests from Ireland have been additionally 21-10 forward at half-time and saved that lead proper as much as the 66th minute.

But the Lions had already began to claw their means again into the competition with terrific defending, with Munster showing agitated and drained after failing to get any reward for concerted intervals of assault.

According to post-game statistics, the Lions made a staggering 146 tackles and missed solely six, for a formidable 96% deal with success fee.

In distinction, Munster made solely 89 tackles and missed 16 (85%).

Lions skipper Burger Odendaal stated afterwards their staunch defence at the beginning of the second half proved important.

“It think it was when we were defending for like 15 minutes in our 22. I don’t know how many phases it was, but I felt it was massive for us. They came with onslaught after onslaught and our defence stuck – we kept our line,” he instructed reporters.

“They made two metres on one carry and then we pegged them back again. After that phase you could actually see that they were down on their knees… man down. We had a call that we wanted to lift the tempo again, and [even though] we didn’t really lift the tempo, we just tried to keep it there. I felt that was a big turning point for us.”

Flanker Vincent Tshituka, whose industrious effort noticed him declare the player-of-the-match accolade, was the Lions’ high defender with 16 tackles.

Odendaal stated they labored arduous on their defence in current instances.

“It was something of a roller coaster for our defence. When we went overseas we actually defended quite well. We then showed glimpses of good defence when we got back to South Africa. Something we brought up in team-talks was that we concede very easy tries, while we have to work really hard for our tries. I think the boys really worked for each other today.

“We stated it was going to take an 85-minute effort and the blokes simply caught. We did not give away straightforward tries… perhaps a pair within the first half however I feel the boys simply actually floor out on the finish. It’s a large defensive effort when the crew cannot get by means of. You can virtually see them getting annoyed after which lose the ball. That [was] huge for our defence.”

The Lions also started dominating at scrum time in the second half when they brought on an entire new front row in the form of PJ Botha, JP Smith and Ruan Dreyer.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said that was about the time the tide started turning in their favour.

“It assume with about 30-35 minutes remaining we began to really feel we’re getting set-piece dominance and within the contact space. But like Burger stated, that interval of play the place they did not get factors and we finally obtained a scrum penalty… we may see our power go up and theirs go down. We felt that if we have been scientific sufficient within the final 20 minutes then we may pull it by means of.”

Midfielder Odendaal, who took over the captaincy in this game from the injured Jaco Kriel, said the front row substitutes made a clear impact.

“I do not know a lot about scrummaging however I feel the blokes off the bench made a giant distinction with that first scrum. They simply got here on and we obtained a penalty with the primary scrum. I’ll must ask scrum coach Julian (Redelinghuys) if he instructed the bench one thing and if they could have finished one thing completely different and picked up on one thing however the guys from the bench made a giant distinction.”

Van Rooyen concurred: “I feel each man that got here on made a major distinction. I feel they wanted to be bodily. They have been distinctive.”

While admitting the victory was probably his “most important” as Lions head coach, Van Rooyen was more pleased with the fight his charges put up.

“I feel it was the utterly reverse of a cultured efficiency, it was really a avenue battle. The angle the blokes introduced… particularly the final half-hour.

“It wasn’t a game where everything went smoothly. It was literally 80 minutes of pressure, especially in the contact situations. I think this performance especially will give us confidence going forward, a performance in which we took the gloves off and made it ugly, if I can put it that way.”

The win was the Lions’ fourth of the season and noticed them transfer as much as thirteenth spot on the standings. Munster, who’ve received eight from 13 video games, stay fourth.