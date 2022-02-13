Lions coaches hurting after another loss, but Kriel insists players also to blame | Sport

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen admits he and his lieutenants are feeling the pinch from a current string of poor outcomes.

He says they’re working actually arduous to get their URC marketing campaign again on monitor and are not oblivious to numerous flaws.

But skipper Jaco Kriel believes the character of the Lions’ errors means it is really the gamers which are placing stress on their coaches.

The Lions’ now acquainted subterranean putting on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log means staff administration, notably head coach Ivan van Rooyen, are beginning to really feel the pinch.

Saturday’s 32-10 loss to the Stormers at house is their fourth in a row, leaving them languishing in 14th place and renewed questions over the 39-year-old’s place, particularly after a revamped backroom workers – together with skilled males in Ricardo Loubscher and Albert van den Berg – was introduced in final yr for the present marketing campaign.

To his credit score, Van Rooyen did not shrink back from confronting the problem.

“We operate in a results-driven environment. Whether you win or lose, there’s always going to be pressure,” he mentioned.

“It’s only logical that after four successive losses the pressure gets heaped on you further. However, with the exception of the first game against the Bulls, we’ve felt there have been enough positives in the other matches to build on. We can get a lot better.”

In mitigation, the truth that Van Rooyen and his new lieutenants solely began working as a unit three weeks earlier than the graduation of the URC season would counsel that harbouring too lofty expectations can be a tad unrealistic.

Yet the Lions mentor believes even that may’t be used as an excuse.

“We’re almost seven months into our new coaching structure and it’s our focus and responsibility to make the gap between expectation and actual output as narrow as possible,” mentioned Van Rooyen.

“Are we going into coaches’ meetings despondent? Definitely not, but we’re not blind to our failings. We know there are errors that keep getting repeated, be it skill or pressure driven. I can assure you we’re working really hard on them.

“Sometimes, all you want is a fortunate break. One interception to stay or a holding on penalty to swing the momentum and get your confidence again.”

However, the litany of basic errors that have undermined the Lions over the past month provides ammunition that the blame for the poor results surely can’t just rest on the shoulders of Van Rooyen and co.

“I imagine that we, as a bunch of senior gamers, need to assist the teaching workers,” said skipper and flanker Jaco Kriel.

“The final thing you want is a rift between coaches and gamers. That’s positively not the case in our camp in the intervening time, we’re nonetheless having fun with working with one another.

“It’s important for us to remember that we have a lot of youngsters in our group and we don’t want them creeping into their shells. We’ll take their pressure on us but it’s important for the rookies to learn from experience.”

Following his arduous phrases a fortnight in the past concerning the “heart and attitude” of his team-mates, Kriel as soon as once more intimated a couple of members of the squad share a big chunk of blame for the present on-field malaise.

“Some of the errors we’re making boil down to personal responsibility,” he mentioned.

“We’re putting our coaches under enormous pressure. They can’t teach you not to knock on possession and catch a lineout ball. That’s where we need to be accountable.”