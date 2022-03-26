Lions’ home resurgence continues with Ospreys crushing | Sport

The Lions are profiting from their house floor benefit within the United Rugby Championship, this time beating the Ospreys 45-15 on Friday.

It was their third consecutive URC win at Ellis Park as they proceed to financial institution on the altitude benefit.

The Lions’ success means SA groups have now received 9 consecutive URC matches towards European opposition at house.

The Lions’ house resurgence within the United Rugby Championship continued unabated once they crushed Welsh aspect Ospreys 45-15 at Ellis Park on Friday night.

The chilly climate did not fairly permit followers to benefit from the amended rules that allowed for 50 % of stadiums to be occupied.

What they have been gifted was one other workmanlike efficiency that noticed the hosts acquire a 3rd consecutive house win and their fifth general of the season.

United Rugby Championship Log

They’ve seen off two Welsh sides at house whereas additionally amassing the essential scalp of Irish giants Munster as they transfer additional away from the foot of the desk.

They had their forwards to thank. Even although Ospreys had Welsh internationals Nicky Smith, Bradley Davies and Dan Lydiate of their pack, the house aspect greater than held its personal.

There have been furry moments at scrum time the place the Lions have been shoved in all places however had a definite benefit within the midfield that drove house any alternative that got here their means.

Burger Odendaal and Wandisile Simelane have been key to the Lions of their respective methods, with the previous’s physicality being complemented by the latter’s much-improved distribution and tempo when hitting a niche.

Odendaal had a hand within the Lions’ two first-half tries scored by Rabz Maxwane within the Eleventh-minute and Morne van den Berg within the thirty eighth because the guests failed to deal with his direct operating strains.

The guests crossed the whitewash twice within the second half by scrumhalf Rhys Webb within the Fiftieth-minute and thru outdoors centre Michael Collins, who intercepted Manuel Rass’s cross 14 minutes later.

The remainder of the half belonged to the Lions and as quickly as Francke Horn crashed over the Forty fourth-minute to offer the Lions a 21-3 lead, it was all the time going to be tough for the guests to combat again.

Twelve minutes later, Van den Berg sealed his brace when Simelane broke the road and put him by to attain.

That was adopted up by Rass making up for his mistake by worming his means over the road within the 68th-minute.

The Lions although weren’t carried out as 71st and 78th-minute touchdowns from Edwill van der Merwe and Andre Warner put the stamp on an commanding second half show.

Scorers:

Lions: (14) 45

Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Morne van den Berg (2), Francke Horn, Manuel Rass, Edwill van der Merwe, Andre Warner

Conversions: Jordan Hendrickse (5)

Ospreys: (3) 15

Tries: Rhys Webb, Michael Collins

Conversion: Josh Thomas

Penalty: Thomas