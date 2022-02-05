Lions hopes honesty is the best medicine as they aim to redeem themselves at Loftus | Sport

Hard, trustworthy phrases have been spoken within the Lions camp this week they usually hope that introspection results in a greater exhibiting in opposition to the Bulls on Saturday after final weekend’s misfire.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen says the “to the point” discussions have been effectively acquired by the gamers.

He additionally insists a revamped backline is not about “punishing” underperforming gamers.

It’s been every week of onerous phrases being spoken within the Lions camp.

Stand-in skipper Jaco Kriel questioned the commitment of his team-mates following final weekend’s poor exhibiting in opposition to the Bulls at residence, whereas defence coach Jaque Fourie labelled the tackling in that match as “terrible” and, revealingly, acknowledged “you can’t coach heart and attitude”.

Having listened and absorbed all enter, the Lions now hope the bout of all-round honesty will translate right into a reworked exhibiting at Loftus on Saturday.

Immediate second likelihood

“Our discussions this week were really to the point,” mentioned head coach Ivan van Rooyen.

“It was well received by the players, they showed great reaction and it was a good training week. We’re definitely ready and looking forward to the game.”

Every week is, certainly, typically a very long time in rugby, one thing Kriel hopes can depend of their favour.

“Honesty can definitely bring out the best in players,” mentioned the forgotten Springbok flanker.

“We did an honest review on Monday to get all the bad stuff out of the way because we needed to start looking at a new week with new challenges. We’re actually fortunate enough to get an immediate second chance against the same opposition in the same conditions.

“So sure, there is not so much that we have modified. We labored onerous on the plan and are specializing in implementing it higher.”

‘No punishment has been dished out’

That sense of introspection, however, hasn’t been enough to save certain members of the backline in terms of their starting spots.

In fact, four switches – regular skipper Burger Odendaal is out with concussion though – suggests there was a distinct sense that players such as centre Wandisile Simelane, flyhalf Fred Zeilinga and wing Rabz Maxwane are underperforming.

Van Rooyen insists that’s not the case despite the perception that a broom has been swept.

“To be trustworthy, there have been a whole lot of adjustments on our European tour too final yr,” he said.

“It’s the same scenario right here. No punishment has been dished out, it is all simply rotation. We’re altering it up too and now we have the means to do this with our completely different gamers.

“The chance to redeem ourselves from last week’s performance already is motivation for us to change our attitude this week and the fact that a few new guys are getting an opportunity has brought a nice vibe. Change sometimes brings excitement.”

Kick-off is at 15:00.