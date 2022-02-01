Lions’ knee heartbreak as Crows lose captain

Brisbane has been rocked by a season-ending harm to a second star as Adelaide defended its determination to carry again captain Chelsea Randall, who damage her hamstring once more.

Brisbane ahead Gabby Collingwood’s return to the AFLW this yr has resulted in heartbreak after scans on Monday revealed a season-ending knee harm.

The 23-year-old was again on the footy area final Saturday, taking part in her first AFLW recreation after a two yr restoration from an ACL harm in her left knee.

Stream each match of the 2022 NAB AFLW Season Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now >

However, her return has been cruelled by a season-ending knee harm in her proper knee, with scans revealing a ruptured ACL and MCL.

The heartbreaking harm will see Collingwood sidelined for the remainder of the season because the membership helps her by way of her rehabilitation.

“It’s difficult news to swallow, particularly after Gabby worked so hard to get back into the side after her first ACL injury,” Lions head of ladies’s soccer Breanna Brock mentioned.

“Fortunately, she’s in good spirits and the team has really rallied behind her over the past few days as she looks ahead to rehabilitation again.”

It comes after the membership misplaced veteran Kate Lutkins to a season-ending knee harm throughout their Round 1 conflict.

Lions tall ahead Taylor Smith can also be recovering from an ankle sprain suffered in Tuesday’s match towards Carlton and can take a look at her health throughout coaching this week.

It comes as Adelaide declared it didn’t rush AFLW captain Chelsea Randall again too quickly after she re-injured her hamstring within the Crows win over Melbourne.

Randall limped to the bench in the course of the second quarter of the Crows massive win over the Demons at Norwood Oval on Saturday.

The Crows captain had missed their earlier match towards West Coast with a hamstring harm after struggling the knock in Round 2 and Randall grasped on the similar space she had injured two weeks prior following a marking contest.

The Crows on Monday dominated Randall out of this weekend’s Round 5 conflict towards Carlton.

Adelaide AFLW head of soccer Phil Harper mentioned they had been anticipating Randall to overlook a number of video games.

But he mentioned Randall had completed all the required coaching main as much as the match and ticked all of the containers earlier than she was named to tackle the Demons.

“She tested really well before the game, however a game is different to testing,” Harper advised the membership’s web site.

“She’ll probably be out for at least a couple of weeks but we don’t know the full extent yet.

“Chelsea definitely won’t be playing this week and possibly longer.

“We will know more once the results of her scan are known.”

Crows midfielder Ebony Marinoff mentioned she was assured Randall had not been rushed again.

“It was actually really disappointing because last week she was really flying on the track as Randall does,” Marinoff mentioned.

“She definitely did all the right things.

“They (medicos) will do all the right things but potentially just be a little bit more cautious given the fact she ticked all the boxes (last week) and still tweaked it a little bit.

“Because she ticked all the boxes to play, that would be really silly not to play your captain when she is capable of playing, so I don’t think there’s any reason that she shouldn’t have played.”

The Crows are one among two unbeaten sides within the AFLW to this point, together with Fremantle.

Suns make AFLW historical past in win over Tigers

—Greg Davis

The Gold Coast have claimed back-to-back wins for the primary time of their AFLW historical past with a good five-point conquer Richmond at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

The Suns had been winless all through 2020 and broke the drought towards West Coast two weeks in the past earlier than being sidelined final week after Covid swept by way of the Gold Coast camp.

Midfielder Ali Drennan had 27 possessions for the Suns – together with 11 within the last quarter – to go together with 9 clearances, Jamie Stanton had 20 touches for the house aspect whereas Tara Bohanna and Sarah Walker had been a continuing menace up ahead for the Gold Coast.

Goals to Kate Surman and Cheyenne Hammond within the final quarter put the Suns in entrance within the seesawing contest and so they held on within the tense closing minutes.

The Gold Coast dominated territory and possession within the opening time period however solely took a five-point lead into quarter-time. The Suns led inside 50 entries 13-2, clearances by 7-2 and loved a 27-17 edge in contested possession.

However, they had been solely capable of kick the one aim by way of Bohanna whereas they butchered quite a few golden scoring alternatives in entrance of the sticks.

Richmond’s solely response was a aim to Katie Brennan who relieved teammate Christina Bernardi of the footy who was affected by a dislocated finger from the marking contest.

The Tigers kicked the primary two targets of the second time period by way of Tessa Lavey and Sarah Dargan to hit the lead however the Suns completed the primary half with all of the momentum after

Bohanna and Perkins kicked really to present the house aspect a slender four-point cushion.

Richmond stored the Suns scoreless within the third time period and hit the entrance after targets to Brennan and Kate Dempsey handed the guests an eight-point benefit on the final change.

SCOREBOARD

Gold Coast: 1.5 3.7 3.7 5.9 (39)

Richmond: 1.0 3.3 5.3 5.4 (34)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Bohanna 2, Perkins, Surman, Hammond

Richmond: Brennan 2, Lavey, Dargan, Dempsey

VOTES

3: Ali Drennan

2: Tara Bohanna

1: Monique Conti

Kangaroos hop into AFLW high 4

—Ronny Lerner

North Melbourne have leapt into the AFLW high 4 after defeating Carlton by 30 factors at Princes Park on Sunday.

Aside from a short 10-minute window throughout the primary and second quarters, the Kangaroos had been not often troubled, kicking six targets in a row earlier than cruising to victory 7.9 (51) to three.3 (21).

The consequence leaves Carlton’s finals hopes precariously positioned. The Blues are caught on one win nearing the midway mark of the season and can in all probability must win no less than 5 of their final six video games to make the highest six.

The Kangaroos smashed the Blues within the territory battle with greater than double their inside 50s (46-21), and out-tackled Carlton (45-33) whereas additionally comfortably profitable the clearances (23-15) and contested possessions (104-92).

North trio Ash Riddell (30), Jenna Bruton (28) and Mia King (25) and had been prolific, combining for 83 disposals (25 contested) and 9 clearances as North’s motion of the ball up the center of the bottom repeatedly cut up the Blues open.

Emma King supplied a robust focus for the Kangaroos within the ahead half, taking a game-high seven marks, whereas Daria Bannister and Alice O’Loughlin mixed for 4 targets.

For Carlton, captain Kerryn Harrington (18 touches) did an ideal job protecting North’s Tahlia Randall to at least one aim, whereas Maddie Prespakis (21), Paige Trudgeon (19) and Keeley Sherar (19) additionally tried onerous.

North Melbourne completely dominated the primary quarter, however regardless of registering the primary 13 inside 50s of the competition and tripling the Blues for clearances (7-2), couldn’t convert these whopping discrepancies onto the scoreboard and headed into the primary change with only a one-point lead.

The Kangaroos needed to wait till their twelfth ahead entry for his or her first aim, whereas the Blues did so with simply their second entry moments earlier than the siren to nullify all of North’s onerous work.

The Roos’ lead utterly evaporated when Carlton’s Darcy Vescio snapped a ripper from 30m out early within the second time period after promoting sweet to Jasmine Ferguson for her first aim of the season, however majors from Randall and Bannister (two) noticed North wrest again management.

The guests headed into the ultimate interval with a 15-point lead, and at last acquired rewarded for his or her efforts, booting the primary three targets, together with a pair to O’Loughlin, to emphatically seal the deal.

Bannister brilliance

Late within the second quarter with the Blues trailing by a degree, Harrington made a pricey error deep in defence when her chip to Jess Dal Pos went out on the complete. That gave Bannister a really powerful likelihood on aim from 35m out on the boundary line, however the ahead made it look simple, threading the attention of the needle in spectacular style to revive her aspect’s seven-point lead.

Moody muffs it

Carlton’s Breann Moody suffered an identical destiny to her captain late within the last time period when her kick throughout North’s aim slewed off the aspect of the boot and in addition went out of bounds on the complete. And identical to Bannister did within the first time period, O’Loughlin kicked an equally sensible aim from the sharp angle, bending it again beautifully for her first AFLW aim to increase her group’s result in 30 factors.

Brooke bangs it residence

Carlton’s Brooke Walker brilliantly acquired a aim towards the run of play late within the first, taking the benefit after her teammate received a free kick, waltzing to 40m out and dobbing a ripper on the run to undo the entire Kangaroos’ good work within the first time period.

SCOREBOARD

BLUES 1.1, 2.2, 2.3, 3.3 (21)

KANGAROOS 1.2, 3.4, 4.6, 7.9 (51)

LERNER’S BEST

Blues: Harrington, Trudgeon, Prespakis, Sherar, Moody.

Kangaroos: Riddell, Bruton, M.King, Em.King, Kearney, Bannister, O’Loughlin.

GOALS

Blues: Walker, Vescio, Gee.

Kangaroos: Bannister 2, O’Loughlin 2, Bateman, Randall, Ashmore.

INJURIES

Blues: Nil.

Kangaroos: Abbatangelo (left leg).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LERNER’S VOTES

3 A.Riddell (NM)

2 J.Bruton (NM)

1 M.King (NM)

Crows nonetheless unbeaten after Phillips blitz

– Jason Phelan

Adelaide stays unbeaten after celebrity Erin Phillips fired the Crows to a medical 14-point win over Melbourne, however the victory got here at a value with skipper Chelsea Randall injured once more.

It was a conflict of two unbeaten heavyweights of the competitors, however the in-form Crows rained blows down on the Demons, who had been goalless within the first three quarters, to attain a 4.11 (35) to three.3 (21) win at Norwood Oval on Saturday.

Adelaide relentlessly harassed the guests to steer by 32 factors at three-quarter time earlier than Melbourne lastly discovered a manner by way of the competitors’s top-ranked defence to kick the final three targets of the match.

“The pressure through the first three quarters was outstanding,” coach Matthew Clarke mentioned.

“It was still solid in the last, but we had a few lapses.

“Ultimately, with good teams you’re not going to have it all your own way so we’re really happy with the result.”

Phillips was the point of interest with three targets, with Ebony Marinoff (26 possessions) and Anne Hatchard (29) main a midfield unit that refused the guests time and area at each flip.

For the Demons, Eliza McNamara (22) and Tyla Hanks (20) battled onerous, however didn’t have sufficient assist in an uneven efficiency.

Phillips fires

With Justine Mules, Stevie-Lee Thompson and Danielle Ponter all in Covid-19 protocols, Adelaide was lacking key gamers within the ahead half.

But Phillips helped set the tone with two targets in a first-quarter blitz that noticed the Crows lay eight extra tackles than their opponents and go inside attacking 50 16 instances to Melbourne’s 4.

The celebrity snapped brilliantly in visitors to open the scoring and beat her opponent to a free ball within the goalsquare, to soccer by way of her second that arrange a 12-point lead on the first change.

Randall concern

Randall, who missed her side’s last-start win over West Coast with a hamstring harm, hobbled to the bench 5 minutes into the second quarter.

The star skipper grasped on the similar space she injured two weeks in the past after a marking contest and left the sport for good.

Randall had one of the best of the marquee match-up towards star Melbourne ahead Tayla Harris, however teammate Sarah Allan took over and acquitted herself simply as effectively.

Six Demons, together with captain Daisy Pearce, didn’t register a possession within the first quarter, and the guests continued to battle to discover a manner by way of Adelaide’s defensive wall.

The Crows led by 15 factors at halftime after neither aspect managed a aim within the second time period.

Phillips added her third and Rachelle Martin transformed a set shot to arrange an imposing lead at three-quarter time.

Too late Demons

The Crows ought to have been additional in entrance, given they led the inside-50 rely 40-10 at three-quarter time, and a late Melbourne rally brought about concern.

Harris goaled 30 seconds into the ultimate time period, with Daisy Pearce following go well with.

But Adelaide lifted once more, with the Melbourne skipper’s second aim coming after the ultimate siren.

“The majority of the game was on Adelaide’s terms,” Melbourne coach Mick Stinear mentioned.

“They were far too good for us.

“At least we challenged them in the last quarter.”

The Crows could make it 5 wins in a row after they tackle Carlton at Princes Park in spherical 5, with the Demons to host Gold Coast at Casey Fields.

SCOREBOARD

CROWS 2.1 2.5 4.10 4.11 35

DEMONS 0.1 0.2 0.2 3.3 21

PHELAN’S BEST

Crows: Phillips, Marinoff, Hatchard, Allan, Allen, Newman.

Demons: McNamara, Hanks, Lampard, Birch, Paxman, Sherriff.

GOALS

Crows: Phillips 3, Martin.

Demons: D Pearce 2, Harris.

INJURIES

Crows: Randall (hamstring).

Demons: L Pearce (ankle).

Norwood Oval

THE VOTES

3 Phillips

2 Marinoff

1 Hatchard

Lions maintain off Cats surge to win thriller

– James Mottershead

Brisbane survived a late Geelong surge to carry on for a memorable two-point win to place them inside the highest six.

The Lions dominated the sport, profitable inside-50s by 26 and having seven extra scoring pictures, however the sharpshooting Cats nearly pinched one of many membership’s nice wins by way of a late Chloe Scheer burst.

The Cats acquired the bounce on the Lions with an early aim from Chantel Emonson after she took a courageous mark going again with the flight of the ball.

It was the one foray inside 50 for Geelong within the first quarter, whereas Brisbane had 10 however might solely handle two factors.

The ball belonged in Geelong’s half for the primary a part of the second quarter, however they had been unable to capitalise because the Lions wrestled momentum again with out the Cats including to their rating.

Orla O’Dwyer continued her scintillating begin to the season and, by halftime, had 293m gained from 9 disposals, in addition to two clearances.

With Tahlia Hickie getting on high within the ruck, the Lions’ midfield got here alive, nevertheless it wasn’t till simply earlier than the halftime siren, they registered their first aim of the sport, coming by way of a cultured snap from Dakota Davidson.

Brisbane tightened the clamps on the Cats to start out the third quarter and had been rewarded for his or her efforts with a elegant operating aim from O’Dwyer.

But a scarcity of self-discipline handed Scheer a free kick simply 15m from aim and, when the 22-year-old kicked really, the margin was simply 5 factors, regardless of Brisbane’s dominance.

A few late minor scores had the margin at simply seven factors heading into the final quarter, regardless of the Lions profitable the within 50 rely 28-7.

Geelong couldn’t wrestle momentum again and Emily Bates, who had 24 disposals, seven clearances and 6 tackles, kicked the primary aim of the quarter which appeared to kill off any hopes of a Cats fightback.

But Scheer had different concepts, kicking two targets to present Geelong five-minutes to grab probably the most unlikely win.

And with about two-minutes left on the clock, Scheer had the chance to present the Cats the lead after receiving a free kick for a push within the again.

The kick slid off the aspect of her boot and missed to the proper, which was Geelong’s first miss and the final rating of the sport.

O’Dwyer present

It wasn’t the variety of possessions O’Dwyer had, however what she did with the ball.

Coming into this recreation, the 23-year-old averaged a league-high 496m gained per recreation, and he or she was at her damaging greatest once more as she notched one other 431m gained for the Lions.

Playing on the wing, Geelong’s technique of rolling her opponent off her to play as an additional in defence finally damage them.

Not solely was the Irishwoman capable of drive the Lions ahead, she kicked a surprising operating aim within the third quarter as she went unchecked inside 50.

Triple M

Geelong’s defence has come beneath extreme strain at instances this season and did as soon as once more by the hands of the Lions.

But like they’ve all yr, they stood up and, at instances, seemed nearly not possible to get previous.

Facing 20 inside 50s within the first half, Meg McDonald, Maddy McMahon, and Maddy Keryk had 13 intercepts between them.

Collingwood’s rotten luck

Gabby Collingwood was taking part in her first recreation since Rd 3, 2020, nevertheless it resulted in catastrophe seconds earlier than the quarter time siren.

The 23-year-old, who suffered an ACL harm to her left knee in 2020, was knocked off the ball earlier than her proper knee crumpled beneath her.

Collingwood instantly clutched at her knee and was helped off by trainers, unable to place any weight on her proper leg.

Another ACL harm for Collingwood would mark the fifth injury of that type since the start of the AFLW season.

SCOREBOARD

LIONS 0.2 1.4 2.7 3.9 27

CATS 1.0 1.0 2.0 4.1 25

MOTTERSHEAD’S BEST

Lions: O’Dwyer, Bates, Anderson, Dawes, Koenen.

Cats: M. McDonald, A. McDonald, Scheer, McMahon, Emonson.

GOALS

Lions: Davidson, O’Dwyer, Bates.

Cats: Scheer 3, Emonson.

INJURIES

Lions: Collingwood (knee).

Cats: nil.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JAMES MOTTERSHEAD’S VOTES

3 O. O’Dwyer (BRIS)

2 E. Bates (BRIS)

1 M. McDonald (GEEL)

Drought-breaking Barr leads Giant response

– Martin Gabor

The GWS Giants have brushed apart any controversy surrounding Haneen Zreika to maul the Western Bulldogs in Marrickville by 21 factors in a historic conflict at Sydney’s Henson Park.

The venue was made well-known by rugby league aspect the Newtown Jets and will likely be residence to the Sydney Swans after they be a part of the AFLW, however on Friday it was GWS territory as they ran out winners by 7.1.43 to 2.10.22.

Players endured stifling situations in Sydney’s inner-west, however the burning concern earlier than the sport was Zreika, after the proud Muslim chose to miss the match on religious grounds.

Zreika, who’s the primary Muslim lady to play within the AFLW, determined she couldn’t put on the group’s satisfaction guernsey as a result of it went towards her beliefs.

It’s a fancy one given she performed in final yr’s Pride Round the place the membership didn’t put on a particular uniform, however she advised teammates within the days main as much as this recreation that the guernsey might compromise her standing locally.

It’s understood that the discussions had been instructional for all events, given a few of her teammates are members of the LGBTQIA+ neighborhood, and are naturally sturdy advocates for what the guernsey stands for.

Zreika has acquired criticism from some circles over her determination, however she took to social media on Friday afternoon to clarify her “extremely difficult” stance.

“I respect people regardless of their sexual orientation,” the Instagram submit mentioned.

“The decision was extremely difficult and I appreciate the support of AFL, Giants, my teammates.

“Inclusion is about creating a space where people are able to respect their right to choose how they live their life as long as they don’t advocate hate and division.”

Raising the Barr

This was a consequence the Giants desperately wanted after a few disappointing defeats, and so they have a former primary draft decide to thank for getting their season again on observe.

Nicola Barr has been ready years to kick her first AFLW aim, however the drought broke shortly on Friday when she booted the opening main.

That was shortly adopted by two extra targets to Louise Stephenson because the hosts raced out to an early lead, earlier than Barr doubled her profession tally with the primary aim of the second time period.

The targets dried up after that, however coach Alan McConnell would have been thrilled with their third quarter as they held the Dogs to only one aim, despite the fact that the guests dominated possession and area place with the wind at their backs.

Naturally, Barr booted the primary two targets of the ultimate time period simply because the Dogs had been beginning to mount a comeback.

Off the leash

The Western Bulldogs stay winless however they’ve loads of excuses after ready 20 days between video games after their squad was compelled into isolation as a result of Covid.

They’ve solely performed two video games whereas a few of the different groups have performed 4, however the lack of match health didn’t present as they survived Sydney’s warmth to make issues aggressive late.

SCOREBOARD

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.0 5.1 5.1 7.1 (43)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.4 1.4 2.8 2.10 (22)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Barr 3, Stephenson 2, Staunton, Doyle

Western Bulldogs: Cranston, Blackburn

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Reports: Nil

Dominant Dockers inflict new low on Pies

– James Mottershead

Fremantle swept Collingwood apart with ease because it introduced itself as this season’s AFLW premiership favourite on the way in which to a 31-point win.

Such was Fremantle’s dominance they held Collingwood to its lowest rating in AFLW historical past, kicking simply 1.1 to eclipse a earlier lowest rating of 1.3.

Despite a two-goal margin at three-quarter-time, the Dockers had been by no means troubled by the Pies and recorded 30 extra inside-50s.

And if not for a resolute Magpie defence the margin might have been a lot better.

Pies coach Steve Symonds mentioned Collingwood’s incapacity to transition the ball was their greatest downside.

“It wasn’t part of the plan (having the side’s lowest ever score),” Symonds mentioned.

“We couldn’t get any connection between the arcs if I’m honest. We lost territory early and then the ball was going deep into their forward 50.

“I thought we battled manfully … the score could have blown out a lot.”

Symonds mentioned groups had figured Collingwood out and it was as much as his gamers to work by way of the strain opposition had been making use of.

“There was a lack of composure and decision making and we just couldn’t get it right, it just didn’t happen today,” he mentioned. “Teams aren’t allowing us to transition the ball as easily as we did last year, and we spoke about that. We’ve been a high possession team for a while now so teams will always throw pressure at us.”

Fremantle was the higher of the edges within the first quarter and a aim to Roxy Roux one-minute into the sport was the distinction between the edges on the first break.

The Dockers’ tackling strain and skill to search out open targets inside 50 had been the distinction between the 2 sides.

Collingwood landed the proper sucker punch because it kicked the primary aim of the second quarter with its first inside 50 of the time period after Fremantle had dominated area place. But a minute later Britt Bonnici’s aim was answered by Hayley Miller with a long-range effort.

The aim, and an eight-point halftime lead, was simply reward for the Dockers who pumped the ball inside 50 19 instances within the first half, whereas Collingwood might solely muster six entries.

The third quarter belonged to the Dockers as they drove the ball inside-50 13 instances to Collingwood’s one, however the Dockers couldn’t capitalise on their dominance, mustering simply 4 factors.

It left the door ajar for the Pies who trailed by 12 factors on the final break.

But it was extra of the identical as Fremantle piled on 3.1 within the final quarter to kick away and create a margin extra becoming of its efficiency.

Despite the heavy loss, Symonds mentioned his 3-1 Magpies weren’t overly alarmed.

“There aren’t too many sides who go through undefeated, and we haven’t lost too many games in the last couple of years so we’re certainly not panicking. We tried a lot but couldn’t find our groove. Heading towards quarter-time I thought we were on top and then they raised the bar.”

Star defender Ash Brazill has returned from the Australian Diamonds quad collection and can doubtless be accessible for choice within the coming weeks, in response to Symonds.

“She’s back but has to transfer from netball to football,” he mentioned.

“She had a small niggle coming back from the Diamonds so she’s getting medically looked after. We’ll look at her in the next week or so.”

Pies’ defence holds sturdy

Collingwood’s defence needed to endure 19 inside-50s from the Dockers within the first half, having simply six themselves. But the Pies managed to restrict the injury, conceding simply 2.3 on the scoreboard.

Their efforts had been propped up by veteran Stacey Livingstone (5 intercepts), All-Australian Ruby Schleicher (4), and 21-year-old Jordyn Allen (4).

Bonnici’s drive

It’s no secret Bonnici is among the recreation’s greatest midfielders, however the 24-year-old’s ball use has taken her recreation to new ranges this season.

The All-Australian remains to be discovering the ball with ease, notching up 13 touches to halftime (25 for the match), however extra impressively had 279-metres gained on the most important break (488 for the match).

A bonus for Collingwood stemming from Bonnici’s means to harm the opposition on the skin is the chance given to younger Pies midfielders, resembling Mikala Cann and Tarni Brown, to step into the vacated inside position.

Purple strain

Fremantle is one of the best strain group within the AFLW and it confirmed the Pies what they should overcome to get pleasure from finals success.

On common Collingwood offers away seven free kicks per recreation to holding the ball, however such was the Freo squeeze, by three-quarter-time the Pies had conceded 14.

The scary factor for Collingwood, and opposition groups watching, is it wasn’t one among Fremantle’s higher tackling video games of the season.

SCOREBOARD

PIES 0.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 7

DOCKERS 1.1 2.3 2.7 5.8 38

MOTTERSHEAD’S BEST

Pies: Bonnici, Rowe, Schleicher, Butler, Lambert. Dockers: Miller, Bowers, E.Antonio, Roux, Houghton, O’Sullivan.

GOALS

Pies: Bonnici. Dockers: Miller 2, Roux, Houghton, E. Antonio.

INJURIES

Pies: nil. Dockers: nil.

1257 at Victoria Park

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JAMES MOTTERSHEAD’S VOTES

3 H. Miller (FREM)

2 Okay. Bowers (FREM)

1 B. Bonnici (COLL)

Originally printed as AFLW 2022: All the action and results from Round 4