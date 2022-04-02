Lions make it four in a row as they edge Edinburgh in URC clash | Sport
Vincent Tshituka. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
The Lions have made it 4 dwelling wins out of 4 once they beat Edinburgh in a hard-fought United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Lions ran out 15-9 winners after trailing the guests 5-6 at half-time.
The dwelling facet ran in two tries due to flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and flanker Vincent Tshituka, whereas Hendrikse kicked a conversion and a penalty.
Their defence, which has been a trademark of their profitable run at dwelling as soon as once more was spectacular, with Edinburgh’s factors coming from the 2 penalties from Emiliano Boffelli and a drop objective by Henry Immelman.
Scorers
Lions: (5) 15
Tries: Jordan Hendrikse, Vincent Tshituka
Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse
Penalties: Jordan Hendrikse
Edinburgh (6) 9
Penalties: Emiliano Boffelli (2)
Drop objective: Henry Immelman
