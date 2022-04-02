Lions make it four in a row as they edge Edinburgh in URC clash | Sport

The Lions have made it 4 dwelling wins out of 4 once they beat Edinburgh in a hard-fought United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions ran out 15-9 winners after trailing the guests 5-6 at half-time.

The dwelling facet ran in two tries due to flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and flanker Vincent Tshituka, whereas Hendrikse kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Their defence, which has been a trademark of their profitable run at dwelling as soon as once more was spectacular, with Edinburgh’s factors coming from the 2 penalties from Emiliano Boffelli and a drop objective by Henry Immelman.

Scorers

Lions: (5) 15

Tries: Jordan Hendrikse, Vincent Tshituka

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse

Penalties: Jordan Hendrikse

Edinburgh (6) 9

Penalties: Emiliano Boffelli (2)

Drop objective: Henry Immelman