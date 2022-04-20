Lions purr with pride as they re-sign ‘spine’ of backline: ‘We’re so happy to have them’ | Sport

Lions backs coach Ricardo Loubscher is “happy to have” two gifted halfbacks in Morne van den Berg and Jordan Hendrikse as his backline talismans.

Encouragingly, the 2 gamers are additionally content material with how the franchise can be managing them by signing contract extensions final week.

But Loubscher notes that whereas the duo might simply experience on the again of their expertise, they’re actually arduous staff.

The cornerstones of the the Lions’ future within the United Rugby Championship (URC) are additionally the 2 hardest working gamers within the squad.

It’s little marvel then that the contract extensions handed to the halfback pairing of Morne “Krappie” van den Berg and Jordan Hendrikse final week has been met with a lot pleasure at Ellis Park.

As the Lions’ marketing campaign winds down – commencing with a gathering with Glasgow Warriors at residence on Saturday – the hope is now that the dynamic duo have fun their longer keep in Doornfontein with performances that won’t solely add respectability to the present marketing campaign however lay a platform for 2022/23.

The 24-year-old Van den Berg specifically has raised his sport considerably since changing into the first-choice No 9 within the squad.

“In the past four games or so, it’s all been about alignment between ‘Krappie’, Jordan and (20-year-old fullback) Quan Horn,” mentioned Ricardo Loubscher, the Lions’ backs and abilities coach.

“Those three men, to be honest, are already the spine of our backline. They’re still young and they’re learning, but I think what we’re doing right is just getting the basic understanding right.”

That means simply protecting issues easy.

“It’s just the little things, like understanding what’s associated with quick ball versus slower ball and how to make decisions based on that,” mentioned Loubscher.

“Also, we just want that trio to bring their strengths to the game. We’ve seen that they bring a lot of excitement and energy on attack.”

With Sanele Nohamba – who’s but to be formally unveiled because the Lions’ latest signing however began coaching along with his new team-mates this week – swelling the ranks of high quality halfbacks, there’s trigger for optimism.

“We as coaches are really happy to have them. There was obviously a lot to be learnt from the defeat against the Sharks (two weeks ago), but what’s really pleasing is that they’re using their opportunities,” mentioned Loubscher.

“A guy like ‘Krappie’ came in and made his first start in a while and really grabbed his chance. He’s probably one of the hardest working players in our squad. It’s a great example to set.”

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:05.