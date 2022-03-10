Americas

Lions Sign WR Josh Reynolds To 2-Year Contract

The Detroit Lions have signed large receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract, including depth the place they want it in coach Dan Campbell’s second season.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 19: Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions makes the catch for a receiving landing within the second quarter in opposition to the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The staff introduced the transfer Wednesday.

General supervisor Brad Holmes claimed Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee late within the 2021 season and he began in 5 of seven video games with the Lions. He had 19 receptions, 306 yards, and two touchdowns, reuniting in Detroit with former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 05: Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball after a catch and appears to keep away from a sort out by Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings throughout the second quarter at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Rams drafted the previous Texas A&M standout within the fourth spherical in 2017. Reynolds has 142 profession catches for 1,846 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 begins and 76 video games.

 

