Lions Sign WR Josh Reynolds To 2-Year Contract

The Detroit Lions have signed large receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract, including depth the place they want it in coach Dan Campbell’s second season.

The staff introduced the transfer Wednesday.

General supervisor Brad Holmes claimed Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee late within the 2021 season and he began in 5 of seven video games with the Lions. He had 19 receptions, 306 yards, and two touchdowns, reuniting in Detroit with former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

The Rams drafted the previous Texas A&M standout within the fourth spherical in 2017. Reynolds has 142 profession catches for 1,846 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 begins and 76 video games.

