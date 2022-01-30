Lions star sets sights on Bok eligibility | Sport

Lions flanker Vincent Tshituka has set the ball rolling to turn into eligible to play for the Springboks.

The 23-year-old, who was born within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been a star performer for the Lions in latest seasons, however couldn’t be thought-about for nationwide choice as he has a DRC passport.

According to Rapport, Springbok administration informed Tshituka early final 12 months to begin making use of for his South African passport.

However, on account of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the Department of Home Affairs was not accepting any new functions for everlasting citizenship.

While the division has reopened for functions this month, Business Insider has reported that there’s a backlog of over 30 000 functions.

“Vincent, with the help of his representatives, applied for the necessary documentation through home affairs,” Lions CEO and director of rugby, Rudolf Straeuli, informed Rapport.

Tshituka is at present sidelined with a shoulder harm that’s anticipated to maintain him on the sidelines for 2 months. He can also be believed to be in demand overseas, with English Premiership membership Harlequins displaying robust curiosity.

Tshituka’s contract with the Lions expires on the finish of 2022, however reportedly features a clause permitting him to be launched as early as July.

He was schooled at Northcliff High School in Johannesburg and began representing the Lions at junior ranges in 2016.