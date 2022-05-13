Lions stick to their roar that Tshituka’s Sharks move is not a done deal yet | Sport

The Lions aren’t planning on strolling away from their lack of star flanker Vince Tshituka to the Sharks with out some resistance.

The franchise matched the Durbanites’ supply for him, entitling them to first use of his companies, however are prepared to barter for compensation.

Tshituka and his agent, nevertheless, say they’ve ensured compliance, whereas the Sharks declined to remark.

The Lions are decided to not stroll away empty-handed from the lack of Vince Tshituka, their star blindside flanker, to the Sharks.

The 23-year-old was earlier this week unveiled as one of many Durbanites’ eye-catching new signings for subsequent season, becoming a member of his fellow team-mate and burly prop Carlu Sadie.

Yet Rudolf Straeuli, the Lions’ chief govt, is insistent on a gathering along with his Sharks counterpart, Eduard Coetzee, to seek out an “amicable” resolution to what they argue is a contractual deadlock, particularly since Tshituka’s present deal solely expires in December.

An early launch for subsequent season’s pre-season interval in July may immediate such a negotiation.

Sport24 understands that the Lions matched the Sharks’ supply, entitling them to first use of the free ahead’s companies.

While the Ellis Park-based franchise is not essentially intent on retaining Tshituka, they argue their equal deal warrants a type of compensation.

“It’s about finding an equitable solution that satisfies everyone,” mentioned Tracy van Ginkel, the Lions’ head of contracting.

“We need to help each other as franchises in the current environment.”

However, Dane Galley, Tshituka’s agent, said that he and the participant ensured the settlement with the Sharks was legally compliant.

“We’re fully confident that we have a binding contract with the Sharks,” he instructed Sport24.

“I consulted our labour lawyer to ensure that we could proceed with the deal. Contracting regulations allow for players to consider all offers within the final 12 months of their existing contract, including the team they’re currently affiliated to.

“We additionally decided {that a} participant is underneath no obligation to simply accept a matched and even elevated contract supply from a present employer.”

The Lions will have to wait for their planned forum with Coetzee as he’s currently on a business trip in the USA.

He declined to comment on the specifics of the Sharks’ agreement with the Tshituka.

“We have a signed contract in place with him when his present settlement expires. I do not want to have a dialog on this matter presently,” Coetzee told Sport24.

“We got the reassurance by the participant and his representatives that he’s entitled to hitch us.”