Lions thrash hapless North by 108 in AFL

Brisbane have mauled North Melbourne by 108-points on the Gabba to proceed their excellent begin to the AFL season.

Led by a career-best five-goal show from small ahead Lincoln McCarthy, the Lions have been relentless in opposition to the Kangaroos as they claimed a 23.18 (156) to 7.6 (48) victory.

Others to get amongst the targets within the rout included Zac Bailey and Joe Daniher (three every) whereas Charlie Cameron, Daniel McStay and Jarryd Lyons had two apiece for the hosts as 11 gamers booted majors.

It isn’t solely the best rating kicked by the Lions underneath Chris Fagan however the successful margin eclipses a 91-point win over Gold Coast in spherical 21, 2019 as the most important win of his tenure.

Nick Larkey, on the again of his six-goal haul in final weekend’s win over West Coast, kicked two to be the one a number of goalkicker for the guests.

Captain Dayne Zorko confirmed little signal of his troublesome calf challenge as he picked up 28 disposals and 10 marks in a powerful show.

Hugh McCluggage (29 disposals, 4 tackles and 4 clearances) was additionally busy whereas key defenders Harris Andrews and Marcus Adams have been dominant on the again.

Despite the heavy defeat, Kangaroo Jy Simpkin led the disposals rely for the match with 31 touches to be the guests’ finest.

Having been considerably under their finest in two hard-fought wins within the opening two rounds of 2022, the Lions got here out of the blocks roaring.

Joe Daniher’s shot on the run from exterior 50 within the opening minutes started a seven-goal barrage within the opening time period to have the hosts up by 30 on the first break.

Their tails up, Brisbane charged right into a 55-point lead through the second time period earlier than three late targets earlier than the break by North obtained them again.

As good because the Lions have been within the opening time period, a second of ill-discipline by Jarrod Berry, who was reported for placing Nick Larkey with a swinging arm behind play, may have left coach Chris Fagan fuming.

Brisbane resumed their cost within the third quarter however regardless of a number of spectacular marks by Cameron, the Lions’ ahead did not kick a objective, scoring 4 behinds within the quarter.

A nine-goal last time period by the Lions piled on the ache for North who’ve a 1-2 document heading to the SCG subsequent weekend to face Sydney.

The Kangaroos additionally misplaced Ben McKay within the fourth quarter with a corked thigh after a heavy collision with Josh Walker meant he needed to be subbed for Aiden Bonar.

Brisbane journey to Geelong to face the Cats of their subsequent fixture.