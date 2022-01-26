Lions wary of losing talismanic Tshituka for extended period: ‘His work ethic is special’ | Sport

The Lions have made peace with the truth that they will not have talismanic flanker Vince Tshituka in harness for at the least the following two months.

Recovering from a shoulder damage, the 23-year-old blindsider will likely be missed particularly as a result of he is arguably the Lions’ solely specialist within the place.

Assistant coach Albert van den Berg says the crew is eager to see who can get up in Tshituka’s absence, however he’s missed.

The Lions will not have Vince Thshituka obtainable for the foreseeable future within the United Rugby Championship (URC) as he continues his rehabilitation from a shoulder damage.

It’s a hammer blow to educate Ivan van Rooyen and troops, who’ve begun to view the powerful however gifted blindsider as one of many talismans within the pack.

“He’s been with us daily, doing some work off the field. I don’t think he’ll be back in at least the next six weeks,” assistant coach Albert van den Berg revealed on Tuesday.

“It’s really a case of strengthening that shoulder of his. It’s going to take some time. The last thing we want is to bring him back (too soon) and have another setback. It’s now about focusing on rehab so that he can stay on the field.”

Tshituka’s absence is especially problematic with regards to the stability of the Lions’ free trio.

He’s confirmed influential with the skilled Jaco Kriel and Francke Horn alongside him, exacty as a result of the three males kind an old-school but imposing mixture – a hare, an enforcer and a sturdy link-man.

Without him, the Lions are left with a bunch of free forwards who’re all extremely versatile when it comes to with the ability to play at No 6 to No 8, however presumably lack Tshituka’s grunt and power.

“The void he leaves is one of work ethic,” stated Van den Berg.

“Vince is an unbelievably hard worker. He’s everywhere on the field. He makes tackles, he’s a fine ball-carrier and he attacks the rucks. He’s one of those players who just always gives 100% along with something extra.

“I’m not saying the others do not do this, however Vince is particular in that regard.”

The former Bok lock, installed as forwards guru late last year before the commencement of the URC campaign after a successful stint with Griquas, also pointed out Tshituka’s inherent suitability for the No 7 jersey.

“He’s a terrific blindside flanker, match for the place for us,” he said.

“We do not fairly have the depth for a like-for-like substitute for him as we have now a mix of men who’re usually switched extra between No 6 and eight. So Vince is our one out-and-out No 7.”

It remains to be seen whether that means Ruhan Straeuli will be granted an extended run as Tshituka’s replacement though he hasn’t been consistently convincing since graduating to the senior ranks.

Veteran Willem Alberts is another solid option though Reinhard Nothnagel’s injury means the Lions probably need him to rather cover lock.

“Ruhan has are available and was comparatively safe underneath the ball, even when he dropped one kick-off. He’s engaged on that,” said Van den Berg.

“But general, it is a possibility for us to see who can put up their palms and make a distinction. We’re undoubtedly lacking Vince.”

The Lions continued their marketing campaign by internet hosting the Bulls on Saturday.