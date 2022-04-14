Lions withstand Magpies late for AFL win

Collingwood began quick and threatened late however Brisbane ensured their dominance at a sold-out Gabba continued in a seven-point AFL win.

The Lions gained 15.8 (98) to 14.7 (91) on Thursday, overcoming a 13-point quarter-time deficit, constructing a 25-point lead after which going through some nervous moments because the Magpies refused to go away.

Lachie Neale had 33 touches and a purpose in his 2 hundredth sport whereas Joe Daniher continued his high-quality type with 4 targets constructed on assured pack marking and set-shot kicking.

Victory improved the Lions’ Gabba common season file to 29-1 because the Magpies thumped them by 62 factors within the corresponding fixture three years in the past.

Scott Pendlebury tagged Neale within the first quarter and, regardless of the Lions’ midfielder kicking a purpose, took the factors because the Magpies booted 5 targets.

Neale rapidly shrugged him although, gathering 14 of his disposals in a match-turning second quarter.

It helped Brisbane to the primary six targets of the time period and a 13-point halftime lead that correct kicking meant they by no means relinquished.

Jack Crisp had 36 disposals and 11 clearances for Collingwood, whereas Pendlebury and Nick Daicos had 27, Jeremy Howe 14 in his 2 hundredth sport and Jordan de Goey kicked 4 targets.

Daniher stored popping up when Brisbane wanted one thing and Marcus Adams was equally strong in defence, even snagging his first purpose since 2017 when he muscled one outdoors the arc because the Lions once more threatened to dash away.

Nathan Kreuger’s second purpose pegged the lead again to 18 on the last break although, earlier than Darcy Gardiner was pinged for holding the ball and de Goey made it an 11-point sport.

Mason Cox then earned one other free kick for the guests however missed his set shot, Daniher and Daniel McStay not making the identical mistake on the different finish.

De Goey bent his third purpose of the fourth quarter by means of to once more give Magpies followers hope within the last three minutes, Callum Ah Chee’s terrific sort out on a free-wheeling Crisp sealing victory.

Gardiner faces a while on the sidelines for his late hit on Josh Daicos.

Brisbane debutant Kai Lohmann, handed his guernsey by Leigh Matthews earlier than the bounce, was energetic on debut.

The 18-year-old hit Bailey on the chest with an outside-of-the-boot particular amongst 9 adventurous disposals.