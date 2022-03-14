Lisa Keightley takes responsibility as England defeat leaves World Cup defence in crisis

Lisa Keightley , England’s head coach, says that she shoulders the blame for the collapse in kind that has left her group’s defence of the World Cup hanging by a thread, following their third straight lack of the event, and their sixth ODI defeat in a row.

After opening their marketing campaign with slender defeats to Australia and West Indies, England batted first in Mount Maunganui and posted 235 for 9 of their 50 overs, with half-centuries from Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones and 5 wickets for South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp.

In reply, nonetheless, England missed various key alternatives within the area – most notably in opposition to Laura Wolvaardt , who anchored South Africa’s chase with 77 from 101 balls. Sune Luus and Kapp backed up their earlier efforts with the ball with a pair of necessary 30s, earlier than Shabnim Ismail and Trisha Shetty sealed a three-wicket win with 4 balls to spare.

England, who beat South Africa by two wickets in a equally tense semi-final of the 2017 World Cup, now face 4 must-win contests in a row, beginning with Wednesday’s conflict with India in Mount Maunganui. Even that, nonetheless, may not now be sufficient for qualification with Australia, New Zealand and West Indies already higher positioned to push for a spot for the semi-final berths.

“As a coach, I take a huge amount of responsibility,” Keightley mentioned. “It’s up to me to drive the team and get the wins on the board, that’s the job of the coach. And we’re trying really hard, the coaching staff and myself, to get the players up and about and we don’t have to do too much.

“The gamers are fairly gutted,” she added. “They have been fairly gutted after the final match and so they wished to bounce again. They have been unable to do it, so the accountability and the buck lies with me and I’m completely satisfied to cop that.

“Moving forward, do I feel the pressure? I don’t feel any more pressure than what the players feel and I’m no more disappointed than the players. We came into this World Cup wanting to play better than we have and we haven’t, and it’s been frustrating.”

After an arduous winter marketing campaign, which featured the frustration of England’s Ashes defeat in Australia, the weariness of England’s fielding efficiency will elevate inevitable questions concerning the health ranges of the squad, with the veteran new-ball pairing of Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt more likely to come below specific scrutiny.

Keightley, nonetheless, hinted that England would as soon as once more be counting on their expertise of their confirmed matchwinners within the India recreation, slightly than rotate them out, regardless of the likes of Freya Davies and Tash Farrant ready within the wings as new-ball choices.

“We will have to have a look, see how they pull up, and make those decisions,” Keightley mentioned. “They’ve done a great job for England over a number of years and they’re working really hard to do their job for the team. I think we’re on a new [pitch for the India match]. So it probably makes sense to play some senior bowlers.”

One bowler who did as soon as once more emerge with credit score was the spinner Sophie Ecclestone , whose ten overs went for simply 23 runs, together with the important thing wicket of Mignon du Preez for 8.

“Sophie has been amazing,” Keightley mentioned. “She bowled well again today, and in the last games she has been fantastic. If we’d taken our chances in the Powerplay, we would have put pressure through the middle with Charlie [Dean] coming infor her first World Cup game. We tried really hard and created chances, we’re just not taking them.

“We have not actually put our finger on it actually, we have now fielded fairly properly all through the Ashes and took much more possibilities than we have now at present,” Keightley added. “The final two days, we have educated rather well and the women have been up and about and placing loads of effort in.

“We just haven’t got the rewards in the games that matter, so it is something that we’ll have to think about when we review after this World Cup.”

Despite England’s bleak standing on the World Cup desk – solely Pakistan, with 4 defeats out of 4, sit under them – Keightley is adamant that the round-robin format can nonetheless get them again into the qualification combine.

“We’re trying hard to get those wins and once I think we win a close one, we’ll get a bit of momentum and finish strong,” she mentioned. “We’ve just got to dust ourselves off, come back out in two days’ time and play the way we want to play.”