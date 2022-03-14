Lisa Keightley takes responsibility as England defeat leaves World Cup defence in crisis
Poor fielding show condemns holders to 3rd straight loss in robin-robin stage
England, who beat South Africa by two wickets in a equally tense semi-final of the 2017 World Cup, now face 4 must-win contests in a row, beginning with Wednesday’s conflict with India in Mount Maunganui. Even that, nonetheless, may not now be sufficient for qualification with Australia, New Zealand and West Indies already higher positioned to push for a spot for the semi-final berths.
“As a coach, I take a huge amount of responsibility,” Keightley mentioned. “It’s up to me to drive the team and get the wins on the board, that’s the job of the coach. And we’re trying really hard, the coaching staff and myself, to get the players up and about and we don’t have to do too much.
“The gamers are fairly gutted,” she added. “They have been fairly gutted after the final match and so they wished to bounce again. They have been unable to do it, so the accountability and the buck lies with me and I’m completely satisfied to cop that.
“Moving forward, do I feel the pressure? I don’t feel any more pressure than what the players feel and I’m no more disappointed than the players. We came into this World Cup wanting to play better than we have and we haven’t, and it’s been frustrating.”
Keightley, nonetheless, hinted that England would as soon as once more be counting on their expertise of their confirmed matchwinners within the India recreation, slightly than rotate them out, regardless of the likes of Freya Davies and Tash Farrant ready within the wings as new-ball choices.
“We will have to have a look, see how they pull up, and make those decisions,” Keightley mentioned. “They’ve done a great job for England over a number of years and they’re working really hard to do their job for the team. I think we’re on a new [pitch for the India match]. So it probably makes sense to play some senior bowlers.”
“Sophie has been amazing,” Keightley mentioned. “She bowled well again today, and in the last games she has been fantastic. If we’d taken our chances in the Powerplay, we would have put pressure through the middle with Charlie [Dean] coming infor her first World Cup game. We tried really hard and created chances, we’re just not taking them.
“We have not actually put our finger on it actually, we have now fielded fairly properly all through the Ashes and took much more possibilities than we have now at present,” Keightley added. “The final two days, we have educated rather well and the women have been up and about and placing loads of effort in.
“We just haven’t got the rewards in the games that matter, so it is something that we’ll have to think about when we review after this World Cup.”
Despite England’s bleak standing on the World Cup desk – solely Pakistan, with 4 defeats out of 4, sit under them – Keightley is adamant that the round-robin format can nonetheless get them again into the qualification combine.
“We’re trying hard to get those wins and once I think we win a close one, we’ll get a bit of momentum and finish strong,” she mentioned. “We’ve just got to dust ourselves off, come back out in two days’ time and play the way we want to play.”