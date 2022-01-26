Lisa supports Grace after co-host’s attack

Lisa Wilkinson has defended Grace Tame who has come below hearth from some together with The Project’s co-host Peter van Onselen.

The Project’s Lisa Wilkinson has come to the defence of Australian of the Year Grace Tame, saying her imprint on the nation will probably be “felt for generations to come”.

Ms Tame was criticised after a tense second was captured with Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier than a morning tea for this 12 months’s Australian of the Year finalists.

The 27-year-old was seen wanting unimpressed as Mr Morrison and his spouse Jenny stood for pictures with different folks as she waited to enter the occasion.

“Hello Grace,” the Prime Minister was then heard saying.

“G’day,” she responded.

“How are you going? Congratulations on the engagement,” Mr Morrison continued.

“Thank you,” Ms Tame mentioned, not making eye contact with the Prime Minister.

Some, together with Wilkinson’s Project co-host Peter van Onselen, labelled the sexual assault survivor “immature” and “rude”.

However, Wilkinson shared a late evening message on Instagram saying her stint as Australian of the Year “gives so many of us hope for the future”.

“Grace, thank you for making noise … just like you promised you would,” she wrote.

Peter van Onselen slammed the footage of Ms Tame assembly the Prime Minister at his residence as “embarrassing, for her that is”.

“She was ungracious, rude and childish, refusing to smile for the cameras, barely acknowledging his existence when standing next to him. The footage tells the story free of overstatement,’’ he wrote in The Australian.

“She didn’t have to play the role of court jester, or be a fake. Just be a decent human being, that’s all. If that wasn’t possible, why bother to attend at all? At his Canberra house no less. It isn’t like the person who lives there wasn’t going to be there.

Ms Tame hit back at critics, uploading a short video of her standing outside the Lodge in Canberra and saying that she was “surprised they let me in.”

Reflecting on her extraordinary 12 months within the place, Ms Tame mentioned she was “standing on the shoulders of giants”.

She spoke of continuous her marketing campaign to finish sexual abuse towards kids and others by training and authorized reform.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the people of Australia who have been continuing this conversation for a such a long time and for embracing the message last year,” she mentioned.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without you. It’s a team effort.”