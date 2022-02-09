Lisa weighs in on what’s next for Tame

Lisa Wilkinson has given her tackle Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins after attending their speeches on the National Press Gallery.

Lisa Wilkinson has applauded Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins after attending their speeches on the National Press Gallery at this time, calling on the general public to proceed to rally behind their trigger.

Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame and former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins each appeared on the National Press Club this afternoon, 24 hours after parliament’s formal apology to survivors of alleged sexual harassment, assault and bullying.

Grace Tame criticised the federal authorities for, in her view, doing little of substance to deal with violence towards ladies.

The former Australian of the Year recounted a cellphone name, which she described as threatening, wherein “a senior member of a government-funded organisation” allegedly pressured her to chorus from publicly criticising the Prime Minister.

Her speech adopted Brittany Higgins, who argued the federal government, and society extra broadly, has failed to look at its previous failures in lowering violence towards ladies.

Project host Wilkinson was one in all many in attendance, describing the “incredibly powerful” feeling within the room as the 2 activists shared their ideas.

Wilkinson acknowledged the coalition ministers in attendance to see their occasion publicly criticised on the eve of a federal election.

“The wait list of this lunch went on forever,” she stated on Wednesday. “They could have filled the MCG with the number of people that wanted to be in that room and Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins did not disappoint at all.

“They had everyone on the edge of their seat, probably a few coalition ministers not so much on the edge of their seat.

“All props to them for turning up because it was never going to be an easy listen for them, particularly in the lead-up to the election. These are two incredibly empowered women now, with a lot to say.”

Wilkinson urged the general public to proceed its help for Ms Tame and Ms Higgins, saying the pair have taken on the burden of figureheads of political change at nice private price.

“If they don‘t get our support, if we don’t keep encouraging them that we are listening and we want to also be part of the change, then we are doing a disservice,” she continued.

“Because there’s no-one who’s taking on a higher cost than those two women. And the other women, like Chanel who was there, there are so many young women who’ve just gone for it and they are going to keep on going for it.”

Project host Carrie Bickmore additionally weighed in on the saga, reiterating Wilkinson’s stance in holding the problem related even after the media storm.

“It should be compulsory viewing for everyone. It was so incredibly powerful,” Bickmore stated of the speeches.

“We don’t deserve these women, they’re reliving their trauma to make our country safer and I kept thinking watching them today, the same with Grace last week not smiling next toe the PM, they are not playing by the rules that we have played by for generations, you know, they are agitated, they are not going to be silenced, they are speaking their truths and all we can do is keep the spotlight on the issue.

“It’s up to all of us now. This can’t be just a thing that was a year of reckoning and then world goes back to normal. We can’t. They deserve us to keep the issue going.”