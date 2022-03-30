Lismore evacuates again as Sydney records wettest March on record

NSW SES assistant commissioner Nicole Hogan advised ABC radio a recent evacuation order got here because of enormous rainfalls in a single day. “The rainfall was quite intense overnight and with the embedded thunderstorms that actually occurred, there was quite a significant amount of rain that fell right … over the top of Lismore CBD, which caused flash flooding [which is why we have reissued that evacuation order],” she mentioned. An military automobile drives previous particles in Lismore. Credit:Getty “Some areas…had over 350mm of rain in the last 24 hours.” Lismore City Council advised residents in a press release on Wednesday morning the city’s main river – the Wilsons River – was predicted to exceed the levee level of 10.6 metres round 8am.

During the deadly floods earlier this month, the Wilsons River reached the unprecedented degree of practically 15 metres inflicting main flash flooding throughout the area. SES spokesman Ashley Sullivan mentioned the speed at which the river was rising was a serious concern. "Significant rain has fallen in the Wilsons catchment in the last 12 hours this has led to the Bureau of the Meteorology predicting major flooding at Lismore," he mentioned in a video issued by the NSW SES. "The NSW SES recommends that the community in the CBD of Lismore evacuate immediately."