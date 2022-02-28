List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,
“CODA” has received the highest honor on the Screen Actor Guild Awards, taking dwelling the forged honor
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The listing of winners on the Screen Actors Guild Awards, offered Sunday night time in Santa Monica, California.
FILM
Cast: “CODA”
Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Male supporting actor, movie: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Female supporting actor, movie: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”
TELEVISION
Male actor, drama sequence: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Female actor, drama sequence: Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
Drama ensemble: “Succession”
Male actor, comedy sequence: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Female actor, comedy sequence: Jean Smart,” Hacks”
Comedy sequence ensemble: “Ted Lasso”
Female actor in a tv film or restricted sequence: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”
Male actor in a tv film or restricted sequence: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”