List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,

“CODA” has received the highest honor on the Screen Actor Guild Awards, taking dwelling the forged honor

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The listing of winners on the Screen Actors Guild Awards, offered Sunday night time in Santa Monica, California.

FILM

Cast: “CODA”

Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Male supporting actor, movie: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Female supporting actor, movie: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”

TELEVISION

Male actor, drama sequence: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Female actor, drama sequence: Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Drama ensemble: “Succession”

Male actor, comedy sequence: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Female actor, comedy sequence: Jean Smart,” Hacks”

Comedy sequence ensemble: “Ted Lasso”

Female actor in a tv film or restricted sequence: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Male actor in a tv film or restricted sequence: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”