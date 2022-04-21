Lithium stars align for Aurumin in WA

After finishing a second part of soil sampling, Aurumin Limited is gearing up for a reverse circulation drilling program in quest of lithium at its Mt Palmer undertaking in Western Australia.

The marketing campaign is about to begin subsequent week and can function as much as 1500m of drilling into targets the place pegmatites of as much as 50m in width have been intercepted in historic exploration.

In March, Aurumin collected 350 soil samples in a broad spaced –100m by 400m – method throughout a 25 sq. kilometre space within the southern portion of its Mt Palmer tenements.

Now the explorer has accomplished a second part in the identical space, growing the pattern density and bringing its assortment of samples to 750.

It says the extra infill sampling has firmed up the preliminary targets recognized, with floor anomalism coinciding with historically-drilled pegmatites. Importantly, the intercepted pegmatites have been by no means assayed for lithium.

To begin with, Aurumin is lining up two targets at its Vickers Find South prospect, notably the japanese goal shows essentially the most intense geochemical anomaly and comes with a 53m pegmatite intersection. The western goal incorporates a 43m pegmatite intersection and smeared anomalism.

The explorer can also be eyeing a second part of drilling to go after further areas of curiosity lit up by the soil samples.

Interestingly, as lithium can’t be detected within the discipline with moveable X-ray fluorescent analysers, Aurumin assessed detectable parts that correlate with lithium mineralisation to dwelling in on its drill targets earlier than submitting its soil samples to the lab for full evaluation.

The extra thorough lab evaluation will reveal readings on a set of parts, together with gold and lithium with outcomes anticipated in 6-8 weeks.

We are eagerly awaiting the complete soil pattern outcomes from the assay lab, however there are numerous constructive indicators each at Mt Palmer and compared to different tasks within the area.

This first programme will drill via the pegmatite bundle and assist outline the geology, utilizing the XRF outcomes and historic logs as an preliminary information.

In phrases of the encircling lithium potential, Aurumin has been dealt it in spades. Only 65km to the south is the Earl Grey lithium deposit, found in 2016 by the beforehand ASX-listed Kidman Resources. Impressively, Earl Grey stands at a whopping 189 million tonnes grading 1.5 per cent lithium oxide.

Aurumin says Mt Palmer and Earl Grey are within the Southern Cross-Forrestania greenstone belt and curiously are positioned close by important gold deposits.

The firm additionally says each are equally positioned within the ‘Goldilocks Zone’ – between 1km and 4km from the contact of granite and greenstones.

Whilst the ‘nearology’ and similarities would possibly elevate a number of eyebrows, it’s nonetheless early days because the pegmatites are but to be confirmed as lithium-rich.

Traditionally, Mt Palmer is a gold undertaking, reportedly having produced about 158,000 ounces at a decent grade of 15.9 grams per tonne to the time of 1944.

However, contemplating the worth of battery-grade lithium is up 436 per cent previously 12 months, Aurumin is certain to be completely happy pulling both metallic out of its floor.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing fascinating? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au