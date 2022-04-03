Lithuania abandons Russian gas imports, urges EU to do the same

Lithuania’s vitality ministry mentioned that they had fully deserted Russian fuel imports in response to the battle in Ukraine.

“We are the first EU country among Gazprom’s supply countries to gain independence from Russian gas supplies, and this is the result of a multi-year coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions,” mentioned Dainius Kreivys, the nation’s vitality minister.

Lithuania’s Russian fuel imports have been lowered to zero on Saturday, with all demand now glad by cargoes delivered to a liquefied pure fuel terminal in Klaipeda.

“If necessary, gas can also be delivered to Lithuania via the gas link with Latvia, and from 1 May – through the gas link with Poland,” the vitality ministry mentioned.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda hailed the transfer, saying there was no extra Russian fuel in Lithuania.

“Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the aggressor,” Nauseda tweeted.

“If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too,” he wrote.

In 2015, almost 100% of Lithuania’s fuel provides have been derived from imports of Russian fuel however the state of affairs has modified drastically over the previous years after the nation constructed an off-shore LNG import terminal within the port metropolis of Klaipeda.

Last 12 months, some 26% of Lithuania’s fuel provides got here from deliveries from a Russian fuel pipeline.

EU nations closely depend on Russian pure fuel for heating properties and electrical energy and a few member states have been in opposition to a full embargo as a part of sanctions.