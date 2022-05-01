Lithuania ends COVID-19 emergency status, changes management strategy

Lithuania ended the COVID-related “extreme situation” on Sunday,

altering the pandemic’s administration technique, Trend stories citing

Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Health, the choice was made

following a gradual decline within the variety of new coronavirus circumstances

and hospital admissions. Lithuania has additionally reached a COVID-19

immunization price of over 80 p.c.

“We will not be saying that the illness is gone however that it’s beneath

management,” Deputy Health Minister Ausra Bilotiene Motiejuniene advised

Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT).

Lithuania has already scrapped the requirement to put on masks in

most indoor locations. Before Sunday, masks had been solely obligatory in

medical and care amenities, in addition to on public transport.

As of May 1, mask-wearing will turn into beneficial and not

obligatory in all indoor amenities.

Self-isolation can even not be obligatory even after a

optimistic COVID-19 take a look at. Family medical doctors will determine on the size of

their sufferers’ sick go away based mostly on their situation.

As of May 1, the National Center for Public Health will no

longer gather questionnaires on the contaminated folks’s contacts.

However, the middle will proceed to analyze coronavirus

outbreaks.