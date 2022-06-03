Lithuania gets fundraised drone for free, from Turkish manufacturer

Inspired by an act of generosity by Lithuanians, a Turkish producer is donating a drone that can go to the war-torn nation of Ukraine, Lithuania’s protection minister mentioned Thursday.

Last week, Lithuanians raised €5.9 million in a number of days to purchase a drone for Ukraine. Lithuanian officers had travelled to Turkey to signal a contract with the producer to amass it.

But the Turkish producer was so impressed by the Lithuanian peoples’ efforts that it determined to donate a Bayraktar TB2 drone totally free.

The Lithuanian authorities plans to ship the drone to Ukraine later this month.

Some €1.5 million of the cash raised by Lithuanians might be spent on drone munition, whereas the remaining €4.4 million can be earmarked for humanitarian and different help to Ukraine.

Writing on Twitter, Lithuania’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas described the gesture as “unbelievable” and “amazing.”

“For the money gathered we will buy the needed ammunition for the Bayraktar and the rest of the money will also go for support of Ukraine,” the minister wrote.

Ukraine has purchased greater than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkish firm Baykar lately and ordered an extra 16 on 27 January. That batch was delivered in early March.

The Bayraktar TB2 carries light-weight, laser-guided bombs, and so they usually excel in low-tech conflicts, having been beforehand bought to greater than a dozen nations, together with Azerbaijan, Libya, Morocco and Ethiopia.