Lithuanian documentary film director Kvedaravicius killed in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Mantas Kvedaravicius, a Lithuanian filmmaker, was shot to demise in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Saturday. He had been documenting the siege of the port metropolis for a few years, in accordance with his colleagues and a media report.

“Our friend Artdocfest participant Mantas Kvedaravicius from Lithuania was killed today in Mariupol with a camera in hand, in this shitty battle of evil, against all the world,” Vitaly Mansky, a Russian filmmaker and founding father of Artdocfest, posted on Facebook.

Kvedaravicius is greatest identified for his documentary on battle zones, “Mariupolis”, which was premiered at 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

It was filmed in Mariupol and depicts a metropolis in Ukraine beneath siege who has a robust will for all times. The strategically essential port is situated in Donetsk, a breakaway area in Russia the place pro-Russian fighters are combating Ukrainian forces ever since 2014.

Since Russia’s February twenty fourth invasion, Mariupol has been surrounded by Moscow. This is the primary goal of Moscow in Ukraine’s Donbas. It’s the area’s southeast, which incorporates the Donetsk- and Luhansk separatist areas. Tens of 1000’s are trapped within the metropolis with out entry to meals or water.

“Everyday life develops poetry of its own, sometimes can seem absurd,” acknowledged the Berlin International Film Festival’s abstract of “Mariupolis.”

Kvedaravicius was a Lithuanian citizen who was born in 1976. He studied at Vilnius University, after which acquired a level from Cambridge in social anthropology, in accordance with LRT, the Lithuanian public broadcaster.

Kvedaravicius’s passing was additionally reported by the broadcaster. However, it has not but been confirmed.

“RIP, dearest talented Mantas. It was a terrible loss for the Lithuanian cinema community as well as for the entire world. “Our hearts are damaged,” Giedre Ziickyte (a producer and director of documentary movies in Lithuania) wrote on her Facebook web page.

