Lithuanian documentary maker killed in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Lithuanian movie director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed on Saturday in Ukraine’s Mariupol, a metropolis whose destiny he had documented for a few years, in line with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s info company and a colleague.

“While trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the company tweeted on Sunday.

Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the report.

“We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who until the very last moment, in spite of danger, worked in Russia-occupied Ukraine,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda mentioned on Sunday.

Kvedaravicius, who was to show 46 this 12 months, was greatest recognized for his conflict-zone documentary “Mariupolis,” which premiered on the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie paints a portrait of Mariupol, a strategic port is within the breakaway area of Donetsk the place pro-Russian fighters have been combating Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Kvedaravicius was born in 1976, studied at Vilnius University and obtained a level in social anthropology from the University of Cambridge, in line with the Lithuanian president’s workplace.

“(…) Mantas Kvedaravicius, was murdered today in Mariupol, with a camera in his hands, in this shitty war of evil, against the whole world,” Russian movie director Vitaly Mansky, founding father of the competition Artdocfest during which Kvedaravicius was a participant, mentioned on Facebook.

