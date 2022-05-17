Lithuanian football hails its centenary in style

For its particular birthday, the LFF centered on the sport itself, with soccer matches and festivals going down in numerous cities throughout the nation.

“A centenary is obviously a great jubilee. We have decided to celebrate it not in one place, but all over the country”, stated the LFF’s president Tomas Danilevičius. “We are very happy at how many people took part. Once again, we were able to see that football is the most popular sport in terms of participation.”





LFF President Tomas Danilevičius joins kids at a kindergarten pageant in the course of the centenary celebrationsLFF

One specific pageant noticed refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan enjoying soccer collectively. Thousands of Ukrainians have been welcomed into Lithuania in latest months.

Official kick-off

The official date for the beginning of organised soccer in Lithuania is taken into account to be 7 May 1922. On that day, the 2 first matches within the Lithuanian championship had been performed in Kaunus. A 12 months later, Lithuania was admitted to soccer’s world physique FIFA. After the break-up of the Soviet Union and recent independence in 1990, membership of UEFA adopted in 1992.





A centenary kids’s occasion in MažeikiaiLFF

As with different related federations, Lithuania’s nationwide affiliation has confronted numerous challenges find its personal means. Nevertheless, and particularly prior to now decade, the nation has emerged into the highlight on the European soccer panorama.

Hosting the UEFA European Under-19 Championship finals in 2013 was an vital step for a small nation of lower than 3 million folks, and the chance to play host to the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship finals in 2018 boosted curiosity within the ladies‘s recreation.

Last 12 months, the LFF took one other stride ahead globally when it hosted the FIFA Futsal World Cup finals – solely the third nation in Europe to take action.

Crucial UEFA help





UEFA HatTrick programme supervisor Denis Bastari (centre) congratulates LFF president Tomas Danilevičius (left) and LFF common secretary Edgaras Stankevičius on the affiliation’s centenary.LFF

Tomas Danilevičius emphasised that help from UEFA, particularly by means of its HatTrick programme, has been essential within the growth of the sport in Lithuania. “Over the years, our football community has had both ‘ups and downs’,” he stated.

“We are really glad to have the support and co-operation of UEFA all the time. We have already hosted two UEFA youth final tournaments. Another event – the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship finals – will follow in two years. This shows that we as a federation have also earned trust at international level.“

As part of a strategy that is in place until 2024, the LFF has placed emphasis on youth development, and is hoping that long-term plans will make its teams more competitive and achieve success.

Positive signs

“We are now already seeing positive signs and improvements in key target areas such as youth football and women’s football”, stated Danilevičius. “We hope that this will soon be reflected in the results.”

Football followers in Lithuania have optimistic moments to stay up for. More festivities are deliberate in June when Lithuania’s nationwide staff begins its UEFA Nations League marketing campaign, whereas even larger anticipation is constructing for later within the 12 months. A brand new trendy stadium in Kaunas is nearing completion, and is anticipated to open within the autumn – a long-awaited centenary reward for devoted followers of the sport.