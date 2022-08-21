Little boy’s jaw-dropping bowling skill in viral video impresses netizens. Watch

If you’re a cricket fanatic or somebody who has grown up enjoying gully cricket, then this is a video that you’ll absolutely relate to. The video posted on-line captures the bowling abilities of a little bit boyand is just too good to overlook out on. There are probabilities that it could make you nostalgic.

The clip was shared by the Twitter deal with @TheBarmyArmy, which helps England Cricket and has over 3 lakh followers on the micro-blogging platform. “No footwork…,” learn the caption posted alongside the video shared on Twitter with a laughing emoticon.

The video opens to indicate a little bit boy throwing a cricket ball at a statue of a person that appears like it’s batting. As the video progresses, the ball touches the statue’s bat and bounces. Towards the top, one other individual, who’s standing near the statue, catches the ball.

Watch the video beneath:

Since being shared on August 20, the video has raked up 15,800 likes and greater than 940 retweets. Many additionally praised the boy’s bowling abilities within the feedback part.

A Twitter person commented, “Looks like Joe Root. ” “Well bowled young’n,” wrote one other. “Well bowled but very predictable stroke by the batter,” expressed a 3rd.