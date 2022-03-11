Little Caesars Suspends All Operations In Russia

(CBS Detroit) — Detroit-based Little Caesars is suspending all operations in Russia, that are all “franchise-owned,” amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to a report from The Detroit News, the corporate opened its first three shops in Russia greater than a month in the past.

Little Caesars CEO says the royalties from Russian operations will go to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The firm joins different main meals and beverage firms, together with McDonald’s and Starbucks, in shutting down companies in Russia.

