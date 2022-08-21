Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

TOPEKA, Kan. — Results from eight of 9 Kansas counties that recounted ballots discovered fewer than 35 modified votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed modification that will have eliminated abortion rights from the state’s structure.

The counties confronted a 5 p.m. Saturday deadline to finish the hand recounts of ballots forged on Aug. 2. Eight counties completed on time however Sedgwick County officers stated they’d not meet the deadline.

Posted outcomes for the eight counties discovered a complete of 13 fewer votes for these favoring tighter abortion restrictions and 19 fewer votes for these wanting to maintain present abortion rights. Election officers attributed the adjustments to human error, resembling voters making unclear marks on ballots.

A Sedgwick County spokeswoman stated Saturday that after the counting was full, the election commissioner discovered issues she wished to examine once more. It was unclear what the issues have been or when the county would end its recount.

The 9 counties have been required at hand recount the votes on the request of two anti-abortion activists who questioned election procedures however didn’t present proof of any particular issues.

Initial statewide tallies confirmed the proposed modification, which might have eliminated protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and allowed the Legislature to additional limit abortion or ban it, failed by 18 proportion factors, or 165,000 votes.

Votes have been recounted in Douglas County, residence to the University of Kansas’ foremost campus; Johnson County, in suburban Kansas City; Sedgwick County, residence to Wichita; Shawnee County, residence to Topeka; and Crawford, Harvey, Jefferson, Lyon and Thomas counties. Abortion opponents misplaced all of these counties besides Thomas.