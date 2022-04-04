Little girl and 95-year-old neighbour, both have Down syndrome and meet everyday

It is just not fairly often that individuals throughout generations and with a situation like Down syndrome get to know one another and be buddies. In a uncommon incident, this little lady named Viena and her 95-year-old neighbour – each of whom have Down syndrome, get to see one another just about each day. And their interactions are simply as candy as you’ll have imagined as you may see on this video by Good News Correspondent on Instagram.

“Viena, who has down syndrome, asks to see her 95-year-old neighbour, Teresa every day. Some days we don’t get to see her, but the days that we do, I can only describe as pure magic. The way Viena runs to her, so excited. Hugs her so gently,” reads the primary a part of the caption that this lovely video was shared on Instagram with.

It continues, “And the best part about these moments, the way she smiles after their embrace. Viena doesn’t have enough words in her vocabulary to have conversations with Teresa but that’s okay. She doesn’t need to. There is an unspoken friendship there that needs no words. A love that exists and grows with each hug. Oh how I am always learning so much about life from this sweet girl.”

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit greater than 18 hours in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease going ‘aww’ at this lovely friendship that exists between these two folks with Down syndrome. It has additionally acquired greater than 26,000 views on it to this point.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Beautiful – so touching to see two people, generations apart, have such a bond.” “It’s the head on her shoulder lean-in for me, beautiful!” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Absolutely the sweetest!”

What are your ideas on this video showcasing solidarity and friendship?