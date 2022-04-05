Little girl and street drummer perform Camila Cabello’s Havana in London. Watch

Are you looking out for a feel-good video that can virtually instantly paste a smile in your face? Well, in case you are then look no additional as a result of we now have simply the proper video for you. This video that has been shared by Good News Correspondent on Instagram exhibits one of many cutest interactions that you simply may need seen just lately.

This video includes just a little woman and a avenue drummer and is almost certainly to make you go ‘aww’ and that too, repeatedly. It opens to point out how just a little woman and her mother or father noticed a drummer at Portobello Road. it’s a avenue within the Notting Hill district of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in west London. And in fact, the little woman was extraordinarily excited to satisfy the drummer who was all smiles to see her as effectively.

The little woman let the drummer know that her favorite tune is Havana by Camila Cabello. Unfortunately, the drummer didn’t know this tune however he performed alongside and realized the tune rapidly because the woman saved singing. The candy little woman will also be seen dancing and totally having fun with herself all through this video.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit greater than 19 hours in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease complimenting the gorgeous second that was shared between the woman and this avenue drummer. It has additionally acquired greater than 21,500 views on it thus far.

An Instagram person wrote, “Awww, innocence is beautiful. Such a free spirited little girl, she loves dancing and singing!” “The innocence of children is wonderful,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Those initial steps in though.”

What are your ideas on this video? Would you want to affix the little woman?