Little girl in school uniform dances to Kacha Badam. Watch cute video

If you’re a common on social media, it’s essential to have seen this insanely viral development of individuals grooving to the Kacha Badam music which took the Internet by storm. From celebrities to social media influencers, everybody has been dancing to the Kacha Badam music which was sung by a peanut vendor from West Bengal Bhuban Badyakar and it grew to become a rage after many remix variations of the music got here out. Now in a really cute video, a bit of lady could be seen dancing to the viral music and following all of the hook steps completely. The video will certainly make you smile.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the video of the lady on Twitter on March 13 and it’s got greater than 1.22 lakh views up to now. In the video, the little lady wearing a faculty uniform is seen dancing to the Kacha Badam music and following all of the steps. “Cutest Kacha Badam,” he captioned the video together with a coronary heart emoji.

Watch the video under:

“Lovely very beautiful,” a person commented on Twitter. “She is a kid from an anganwadi center of Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat,” a lady commented.

She had uploaded the video of the lady on March 12 on her Twitter deal with.

“Trends are not only for urban areas. It has gone deep down in villages too. Trending #kachabadam and beautifully done #hookstep of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of #anganwadi center in Gujarat,” she captioned the video.

See the tweet under:

What do you concentrate on this little lady’s cute dance?