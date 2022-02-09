Little girl mimics Alia Bhatt’s dialogues dressed as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to launch on February 25 and the hype round it’s increase. This biographical movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt because the titular character. Social media has additionally began taking over dialogues from Gangubai Kathiawadi’s iconic character.

This video that was posted on Instagram, reveals how somewhat lady mimics Alia Bhatt’s dialogues from the film. The lady could be seen carrying white saree identical to Alia Bhatt does within the film, with a bindi that completes the look. The video has gone viral for all the appropriate causes and many individuals have recommended how nicely this little lady can act and convey feelings by means of her physique language.

The video was shared with the detailed caption that features, “This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest Alia Bhatt.” The actress has additionally been tagged within the caption. The little lady ends the video as she aces Gangubai’s signature namaste.

Watch her lip-sync video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram round 13 hours in the past. It has gone viral since then and already acquired greater than 18,000 likes. It has additionally acquired numerous feedback from individuals who could not cease praising how nicely the lady pulled off this act and lip-synced Alia Bhatt’s dialogues completely.

“Chhoti Alia,” commented an Instagram person. “Fabulous,” posted one other particular person. “Fire baby,” complimented a 3rd. “My god, this girl,” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on this video of a lady mimicking Alia Bhatt?