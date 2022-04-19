Little girl sad she didn’t see snow in Kashmir, J&K cop asks her to visit again via Twitter. Watch

A video has lately gone viral on Twitter the place slightly woman will be seen attempting her greatest to articulate why she is gloomy even after visiting Kashmir. This woman who has been recognized as Paushika, will be seen giving an interview to the tv channel named ANN News. In this video that’s of slightly greater than two minutes in its length, one merely begins to adore this little woman and her articulation expertise.

Quite clearly, this video caught the eye of a number of folks together with that of a police officer who’s posted in Jammu and Kashmir. This police officer named Imtiyaz Hussain, who has a Twitter following of greater than 1.8 lakh, shared this video on his deal with and requested the woman to go to once more if she needed to see snow.

He shared the video on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Hey, cutie. Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then.” The caption was full with the emoji of a heart-eyed face. Many netizens have adored this little woman ever since they set their eyes on her and the video will almost definitely have the same impact on you as nicely.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Twitter on April 16 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease going ‘aww’ at this little woman and the way cutely she expresses all her ideas. It has additionally obtained greater than 5.4 lakh views on it to this point.

An Instagram person wrote, “She is fully focused, No distractions from others and chill. Amazing expressions of views. Great.” “Kashmir is a real heaven on earth. Everything is beautiful there . People, language , food and hospitality . Hope we will get to see lots of people visiting there . Served four years there,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark hilariously reads, “When I was her age… I could barely speak words!”

What are your ideas on this video? Do you additionally appear to assume that this little woman is tremendous cute?