Little girl tries Indian food for the first time. Watch her reaction

Indian delicacies is known all around the world and it’s famend for its spices and robust fragrant flavours. Dishes like hen tikka masala have an enormous following in lots of nations such because the UK the place there are many Indian eating places. There is probably not many individuals now who haven’t tried Indian meals of their life. Videos of individuals making an attempt Indian meals for the primary time are all the time a pleasure to observe as their response on consuming spicy meals is just too good to overlook. Like this video posted on Instagram that reveals a woman making an attempt Indian meals for the primary time.

The video was posted by the account angeerowden on April 8 and it’s got over 60,000 views up to now. In the video, the little lady is seen consuming kadhai hen with rice after which mango kulfi. After her meal, she tastes candy aniseed which is saunf that’s often served at Indian eating places on the finish. Her response on tasting the saunf is sort of hilarious to see. The lady additionally made buddies with the servers on the restaurant as she is seen speaking to at least one lady.

“Trying Indian food for the first time is always an experience to share!” says the caption of the video.

The feedback part of the publish was full of Instagram customers asking how she favored the meals. One particular person commented that when she begins liking Indian meals, there’s no going again.

“Hope she loved it,” commented an Instagram person. “Mark my words, once you have a taste of Indian food. There is no going back,” stated one other.

