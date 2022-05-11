Little girl walks just like her father with her hands behind her back. Watch

It is commonly mentioned that women are closest to their fathers and attempt to act like them when they’re toddlers. They usually copy their actions and subconsciously get their habits. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits a bit lady who has a behavior of strolling along with her palms behind her again. The lady picked the behavior from her father and it’s fairly hilarious to look at.

The video was posted by Marissa Virgilio Romeo on her Instagram account on April 28. The video has bought greater than 5.2 million views up to now making it actually viral. The video exhibits the toddler strolling along with her palms behind her again. “Wondered why she always walks with her hands behind her back. Then I figured it out. Papa’s girl,” says the textual content on the video. The lady’s father can also be seen strolling together with his palms behind his again so the girl figured it out that she picked the behavior from her dad.

“I cannot with these 2,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The video has bought greater than 4.35 lakh likes and prompted customers to submit a number of feedback.

“Literally so great,” commented an Instagram person. “This is just precious omg,” posted one other. “Like daddy like daughter,” wrote a 3rd. “My husband and daughter do the same,” reads one other remark.

What are your ideas about this cute video of the little lady strolling like her father?