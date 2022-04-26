Little girl’s bond with a small pony will melt your heart. Watch adorable video

Childhood is likely one of the most memorable and treasured instances of life. It is the time when kids develop lifelong friendships and bonds not solely with fellow people but in addition animals. However, what makes it unhappy is the truth that kids outgrow issues actually quick and in order that bond can’t keep without end. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits slightly lady’s bond together with her pony. The video will go away you teary-eyed and soften your coronary heart.

The video was posted by the account linelaagasken on April 5 and it has obtained over 2.5 million views thus far. “I’m sorry that I’m small and you can’t ride me forever,” says the textual content on the video. It then goes on to point out the attractive moments between the little lady and the horse and the time they spent along with one another. As the horse is small in dimension, the lady will quickly outgrow her and it’s fairly saddening to see.

“You’re enough. We will always be together,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video <strong>here</strong>:

“She eventually outgrow the pony but the love and the bond they have between each other will never outgrow itself,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Made me cry out of cuteness,” posted one other. A 3rd particular person mentioned, “That has to be the sweetest pony ever.”

The Instagram account that posted the video has over 61,000 followers. It is a few mother-daughter duo from Norway who love horses.

What are your ideas about this cute bond between a lady and her pony?