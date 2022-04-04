Little girl’s dance to Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re is too good to miss. Watch

You might have seen numerous movies of individuals dancing on the track Chaka Chak from the movie Atrangi Re when it got here out final 12 months as folks danced to the hook step of the track that includes Sara Ali Khan of their Instagram Reels. Like this video of a cute little lady dancing to the track that’s too good to overlook. The toddler’s video was posted on Instagram on March 16 and it’s got 1.6 million views to date. Her dance will certainly make you go ‘aww’.

In the video, she will be seen mimicking the steps of Sara Ali Khan because the track performs on a TV within the background. Wearing bangles, the lady copies all of the steps and the expressions and it’s simply too cute to observe. It was posted by the Instagram account named avyannakeneisha.

“Don’t miss to see her expression till last part,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The feedback part was full of hearth and coronary heart emojis as folks praised the lady for her dance and expressions.

“She’s so adorable,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Waah kya adaiye hai …cutie, hottie, sweetie,” posted one other.

Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar launched on December 24 final 12 months. It obtained blended opinions whereas the songs of the movie have been fairly a success.

What do you concentrate on this cute lady’s dance?