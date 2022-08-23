Little girl’s dance to Gomi Gomi in Delhi metro is winning hearts. Seen it yet?

If you’re a frequent consumer of social media, then you’ve gotten likely come throughout the viral audio Gomi Gomi. This dance trend has been broadly adopted by many individuals, who helped make it what it’s as we speak. This time, an lovely little woman could be seen doing the dance inside a practice within the Delhi Metro. The candy little woman could be seen wanting instantly into the digicam because the video opens and he or she aces the dance as properly. What may also be seen is {that a} group of buddies had been additionally behind this woman and the person on this group even finally ends up becoming a member of her on this dance. The ladies within the group, nonetheless, give this little woman the highlight and transfer in direction of the facet of the body. The result’s a viral Gomi Gomi dance video that’s virtually breaking Instagram.

What is kind of hilarious to notice is that the person who joins the little woman in her dance to Gomi Gomi has additionally found this video on Instagram and commented on it. “Hey kiddo, thanks for having me in the video, though no one asked me but okay,” he hilariously wrote within the remark that has now been pinned within the part. The video was shared on an Instagram web page with over 42,000 followers on it which is devoted to this little woman named Samaira Gurung or Mumu.

Watch it right here:

Posted on June 13, the video has 39.7 million views on it up to now. It has additionally acquired varied feedback through which many individuals identified that the person had additionally joined on this enjoyable dance with out the little woman realising.