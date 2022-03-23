Little masterchef in the making: Watch this kid cook fried rice like a pro

A video of a child cooking fried rice and having fun with the dish he cooked has left individuals with smile. Shared on Instagram, the video is pleasant to observe. There is an opportunity that the clip will depart you saying aww too.

Sonika Bhasin posted the video on Instagram. “Let’s make some fried rice today! I think cooking is a great skill that everyone should know and I’m glad that Abir enjoys it so much! He definitely knows way more than me,” she wrote whereas sharing the video. The video is full with a couple of hashtags. They’re #kidchef, #cookingwithlove, #cookingwithkids, #kidsinthekitchen, and #sustainableparenting.

The video opens to indicate the child standing on prime of a software and frying some chopped buddy greens in a wok. He additionally explains the veggies he’s utilizing. He then goes on to pour rice into the combination with assist of an grownup. However, that isn’t all that the video reveals.

Take a glance:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 22,500 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to shared numerous reactions.

“He is so cuteee and adorable,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Loved him considering didi too when he was questioned who made it, Sweet boy,” commented one other. “Very talented young man,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?