Litton Das ton, record partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim help Bangladesh to 306
The pair added 202 for the third wicket, a file for Bangladesh in ODIs
Bangladesh 306 for 4 (Litton 136, Mushfiqur 86, Fareed 2-56) vs Afghanistan
Litton reached his century within the forty first over when he lofted Rashid Khan over the covers. The 136 off 126 balls is Litton’s second-highest rating in ODIs, and his third hundred at house.
In a momentary blip for the hosts, Mushfiqur, who made 86, adopted Litton again to the pavilion off consecutive balls, however by then Bangladesh had the bottom for a giant end. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain nevertheless hit only one boundary between them, and Bangladesh added simply 20 runs within the final 3.3 overs.
Litton stroked the ball to most of his favoured areas. He used his vary of minimize photographs to search out eight boundaries in that area, aside from two stunning drives, three flicked fours and swivel pull. After finishing his century, Litton smacked two massive sixes in the direction of the shorter boundary at midwicket, the primary of which went into the second tier.
Mushfiqur performed a supporting knock, nurdling singles to feed Litton the strike whereas he was hitting the ball properly. Mushfiqur struck 9 fours in his 93-ball knock, however fell making an attempt to upper-cut Fareed Ahmad within the forty seventh over.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84