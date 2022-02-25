Litton Das ton, record partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim help Bangladesh to 306

Bangladesh 306 for 4 (Litton 136, Mushfiqur 86, Fareed 2-56) vs Afghanistan

Litton Das ‘ fifth ODI century drove Bangladesh to 306 for 4 of their 50 overs within the second ODI towards Afghanistan in Chattogram. His file 202-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim , highest for Bangladesh for the third wicket , fashioned the center of the innings. It is just Bangladesh’s fifth 200-plus stand in ODIs.

Afghanistan had a troublesome day within the subject. They misplaced their common wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz to a knee damage within the fourth over. They conceded 33 extras, together with 18 wides, the most by them in ODIs . To make issues worse, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi dropped Litton when he was on 87, whereas substitute wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil missed a simple stumping likelihood with Mushfiqur on 69.

Litton reached his century within the forty first over when he lofted Rashid Khan over the covers. The 136 off 126 balls is Litton’s second-highest rating in ODIs, and his third hundred at house.

In a momentary blip for the hosts, Mushfiqur, who made 86, adopted Litton again to the pavilion off consecutive balls, however by then Bangladesh had the bottom for a giant end. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain nevertheless hit only one boundary between them, and Bangladesh added simply 20 runs within the final 3.3 overs.

Bangladesh made a greater begin on this recreation than the last one , however captain Tamim Iqbal fell lbw once more to Fazalhaq Farooqi within the seventh over. Farooqi nevertheless could not repeat his four-wicket opening burst from the final recreation. Litton and Shakib Al Hasan batted strongly for eight overs earlier than Rashid had Shakib plumb lbw for 20.

Litton stroked the ball to most of his favoured areas. He used his vary of minimize photographs to search out eight boundaries in that area, aside from two stunning drives, three flicked fours and swivel pull. After finishing his century, Litton smacked two massive sixes in the direction of the shorter boundary at midwicket, the primary of which went into the second tier.

Mushfiqur performed a supporting knock, nurdling singles to feed Litton the strike whereas he was hitting the ball properly. Mushfiqur struck 9 fours in his 93-ball knock, however fell making an attempt to upper-cut Fareed Ahmad within the forty seventh over.